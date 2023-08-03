Resorters golf: Mulvahill pulls off a major upset

Since 2018, there’s been only one person who has won the Men’s Executive division at the Resorters Tournament: Troy Johnson.

But this year, there will be a different champion, as Bill Mulvahill of St. Louis Park pulled off the upset of the tournament on Wednesday by knocking off the winner of the last five Men’s Executive titles.

As the 31st seed, Mulvahill took an early lead in the first nine holes to defeat the two-seeded Johnson, 4-3.

This now leaves the No. 3 seed Daryl Schomer as the most recent division left in the field with his 2017 title win.

Olson def. Nygaard, 6-5

Andrew Olson took care of business as the No. 1 seed in the field by defeating the No. 32 seed Troy Nygaard, 6-5.

After winning holes 11 and 13, Olson won holes 16 through 18 and sealed the win by winning hole 4.

D. Klein def. Syverson, 1-up

With a three-hole deficit with three holes to go, the No. 16 seed Jay Syverson made things interesting with by winning holes 7 and 8 to cut Daniel Klein’s lead to 1-up.

Both golfers bogeyed the ninth hole, which gave the 17th seed Klein the 1-up win.

Klein won the first two holes of the match, and while Syverson kept cutting into his lead, Klein responded well and is now in the quarterfinals.

Petersen def. Grossman, 3-2

The No. 25 seed Brent Grossman had a 1-up lead over the No. 8 seed Andy Petersen after a birdie on the 11th hole, but Petersen won the 12th hole with an eagle to even the match after three holes.

Petersen went on to win holes 16, 18, and 2 to take a 3-up lead. Grossman won hole 4, but with a win on hole 7, Petersen won the match, 3-2.

Christensen def. Stout, 4-2

With three birdies on holes 10 through 12 and a par on hole 13, the No. 9 seed Dave Christensen had a 4-up lead over the No. 24 seed Breton Stout.

Stout responded by winning holes 15 and 17, but Christensen got his lead back up to 4-up with wins on holes 1 and 2.

These two each had a hole win over the next five holes, and the match ended after 16 holes.

Black def. Wessel, 8-7

The No. 4 seed Bryant Black was in a rhythm in his match against the No. 29 seed Chris Wessel.

Black won eight holes out of 11 played and now finds himself in the quarterfinal round. Black birdied the 12th, (as did Wessel), 13th, 14th, 15th, 1st and 2nd holes in his round.

O’Donnell def. Bull, 5-3

The No. 20 seed Kerry O’Donnell held a 1-up lead over the No. 13 seed Eric Bull after nine holes, but a strong showing on holes 1 through 7 gave him the win over Bull.

O’Donnell won holes 1 and 6 with a birdie and holes 3 and 5 with pars to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hoops def. Wahlin, 5-4

The No. 5 seed Bryan Hoops won the first four holes over the No. 28 seed, Josh Wahlin, in their match on Wednesday. Through four holes, Hoop has three birdies, and on the 15th, he recorded his fifth.

Wahlin won hole 16, but Hoops won hole 4, and the match ended after both players pared on hole 5.

D. Johnson def. Hacker, 3-2

The No. 21 seed Dan Johnson had a 1-up lead over the No. 12 seed Chad Hacker after one hole on Wednesday.

Hacker, who was the runner-up in last year’s championship, won holes 13 and 14, but Johnson tied the match with a win on the 18th.

Johnson then won the next three out of four holes, and with wins on holes 6 and 7, earned the 3-2 win.

Mulvahill def. T. Johnson, 4-3

Mulvahill started his day strong with wins on holes 10, 12, 16, and 18 to head into the final nine holes with a 4-up lead.

Johnson chipped away at the deficit with a win on hole 1, but Mulvahill answered with a birdie on hole 2.

Johnson once again chipped away at Mulvahill’s lead with a win on hole 4, but Mulvahill birdied the fifth hole to go back up by four holes.

Both golfers pared the 6th hole, which gave Mulvahill the win.

Mulvahill, who played college golf at St. Thomas, converted four birdies on the day and had just one bogey. Muilvahill won the Resorters Men’s Regular 2nd Flight in 2021.

Pokorney def. Bisson, 4-3

The No. 15 seed Sam Pokorney birdied the first two holes of his round and never looked back in his 4-3 win over the No. 18 seed Chad Bisson.

Bisson cut his deficit to 1-up with a win on hole 13, but Pokorney won holes 14, 16, 18, and 1 to take a 5-up lead.

Bisson won the third hole, but both golfers pared the next four holes, and the match ended on the 6th hole.

Norgaard def. Crosby, 7-6

7th-seeded Matt Norgaard took control of his match against 26th-seeded Craig Crosby early as he won the first five out of six holes and led 1-up.

Norgaard won the 17th hole with a birdie, then the 2nd and 3rd hole with pars.

A. Johnson def. Decko, 4-2

Through nine holes, the match between the No. 10 seed Andrew Johnson and No. 23 seed Jeremy Decko was even after Decko birdied the 18th hole.

But with wins on holes 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7, Andrew Johnson earned the 4-2 win over Decko.

Schomer def. Chad Johnson, 4-3

After the No. 30 Chad Johnson won the 18th hole, Schomer’s lead was cut down to 2-up after nine holes.

Schomer responded well with birdies on holes 1 and 2, but Chad Johnson just wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Johnson won holes 3 and 4 to cut Schomer’s lead down to two holes.

But Schomer won holes 5 and 6 with a par and birdie, respectively, to seal the 4-3 win.

Schomer is a four-time Men’s Executive division winner (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017) and finished runner-up in 2018 and 2021.

G. Klein def. Heimsness, 4-3

The No. 14 seed Geoff Klein got things started on the right foot with wins on holes 10 and 11, both of which were birdies.

But the No. 19 Eric Heimsness swung the momentum of the match with wins on holes 13, 14, and 15, two of which came by birdies.

Geoff Klein responded swiftly, winning holes 18, 1, 2, 3, and 5, and went on to win 4-3.

Geoff Klein won holes 1, 2, 3, and 5 with birdies.

Sauer def. Heimerman, 6-5

Much like Klein did, the No. 6 seed Joe Sauer had a great finish to win his match over the No. 27 seed, Tom Heimerman.

After Sauer won the first two holes, Heimerman won holes 12 and 16 to even the match through seven holes.

But with wins on holes 17, 18, 1, 2, and 4, Sauer won the match 6-5. The match ended after the fifth hole.

Schultz def. Matt Fischer, 6-5

Cory Schultz played bogey-free golf in his win over the No. 11 seed Matt Fischer, Schultz, the No. 22 seed, didn’t lose a hole and won holes 10, 12, 14, 17, 1, 2, and 3, to win the match 6-5.

Schultz shot 2-under through 13 holes.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS -

1ST HOLE

1:15 p.m - Andrew Olson vs. Daniel Klein; Andy Petersen vs. Dave Christensen

1:25 p.m. - Bryant Black vs. Kerry O’Donnell; Bryan Hoops vs. Dan Johnson

1:35 p.m. - Bill Mulvahill vs. Sam Pokorney; Matt Norgaard vs. Andrew Johnson