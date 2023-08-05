Resorters golf: Multi-time Resorters champion Betsy Aldrich back in the final

Betsy Aldrich has competed in over 30 Resorters tournaments and will be competing for her eighth total title after winning a close Women's Executive Division semifinal match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.

She will be joined by Krista Bull, who is competing in only her second Resorters but has pulled off three straight upsets to earn a shot at the title.

Aldrich def. Beckendorf, 2-1

The No. 5 seed Betsy Aldrich erased an early deficit to advance over the No. 9 seed Heidi Beckendorf. Beckendorf notched a birdie on hole 3 and held onto the lead until shooting a bogey on hole 7; Aldrich parred the hole and then birdied hole 8 to take the lead. After trading a few more holes, the pair entered hole 15 tied. Aldrich knocked in a birdie and added a win on hole 17 to lock up a spot in the finals.

Bull def. Allyn, 2-1

Krista Bull hits a shot out of the fifth fairway during the Women's Executive Division semifinals at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 4, 2023. Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

The No. 14 seed Krista Bull jumped out to an early four-hole lead over the No. 10 seed Andrea Allyn after winning four of the first seven holes, highlighted by a birdie on hole 3. Allyn was able to cut the lead to one during the mid-round after Bull scored a couple of bogeys and double bogeys. But Bull was able to reestablish a two-hole lead by scoring a birdie on hole 15 and held on for a spot in the final.

SATURDAY’S FINAL -

1ST HOLE