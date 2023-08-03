Resorters golf: Men’s Senior division sees major shake up

In an upset-laden round on Wednesday at Alexandria Golf Club, the No. 1 seed in the Men's senior division, Mark Aldrich, and the No. 16 seed Rick Frieburg squared off and combined for 12 birdies as Aldrich needed extra holes to earn his spot in Thursday afternoon’s quarterfinals.

And the returning champion made an early exit from the field as four golfers pulled off upsets leaving only three of the top eight seeds remaining in the Men’s Senior division.

Aldrich def. Frieburg, 20 holes

Mark Aldrich was down four entering hole 13 but won four straight holes, carding three birdies in the process to tie his match with Rick Frieburg.

Frieburg won holes 1, 2, 5, 6, and 8 on the front 9 and had a 4-up lead heading to the back. Aldrich tied the match after winning holes 13 through 17.

The pair tied on the final two holes to force a tiebreak that Aldrich won to advance. Both golfers had a phenomenal round finishing at 4-under (68) in the first 18 holes.

Frieburg tallied seven birdies, five of which came on the front nine to earn him the early lead, and Aldrich carded five birdies of his own, capping a great display from the pair.

Howard def. S. Larson, 1-up

The No. 8 seed Curt Howard logged a clutch birdie on hole 18 to advance past the No. 9 seed Scott Larson in a back-and-forth match. Howard finished the match with two birdies, and Larson made one, as well.

Both players at one point led by 2-up but never more than that.

M. Larson def. Hagen, 5-3

The No. 13 seed Michael Larson posted a strong round, highlighted by an eagle on hole 12 to defeat the No. 29 seed, Al Hagen.

Hagen won the second hole, but Larson won holes, 3, 5, 6, and 8 on the front nine to lead 2-up heading to the back. Larson won holes 12, 13, and 15 on the back nine.

Larson also added three birdies to Hagen’s two as he secured his spot in the next round.

Freeman def. Haugen, 4-2

The No. 12 seed Jon Freeman was one of four big upsets as he took down the No. 5 seed Chris Haugen. Freeman didn’t lose a single hole during the match and tallied two birdies en route to a quarterfinals berth.

A win on hole 16 by Freeman sealed his spot in the semifinals.

Pokorney def. Lindberg, 4-3

The No. 18 seed Mark Pokorney took advantage of some early rust from the No. 2 seed Mark Lindberg, the division’s reigning champion, and had a 5-hole advantage heading into the back nine.

Lindberg attempted to rally by knocking in three birdies on holes 10, 11, and 13 but couldn’t complete the comeback as Pokorney won hole 15 to pull off the upset.

Ystebo def. Bowen, 3-1

Montplaisir def. Lehman, 2-up

The No. 14 seed Larry Montplaisir used two front-nine birdies to jump out to an early lead over the No. 3 seed Mike Lehman and knocked in a birdie on hole 18 to seal the upset.

Lehman won hole 2, but Montplaisir won holes 3, 6, 8, and 9, to take a 3-up lead.

Lehman cut the deficit to one hole with a birdie on hole 17, but Montplaisir won the 18th hole to win 2-up.

Lyczewski def. Adams, 4-3

The No. 6 seed Mark Lyczewski won the first four holes over the No. 11 seed David Adams was highlighted by a birdie on hole two. And while Adams was able to nab his own birdie on hole 7, he couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Lyczewski led by as much as 5-up in the match.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS -

1ST HOLE

12:37 p.m. Mark Aldrich vs. Curt Howard; Michael Larson vs. Jon Freeman