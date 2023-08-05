Resorters golf: Medalist falls in Men’s Senior semifinals

The Men’s Senior Championship division yielded another stunner in Friday’s semifinals at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.

Jon Freeman, the No. 12 seed, pulled off an upset over the No. 1 seed, Mark Aldrich. It was a battle of former Resorters champions – Freeman won the Men’s Executive title in 2010, and Aldrich won the Men’s Championship Division in 1992.

In the other semifinal match, the No. 23 seed Daniel Ystebo continues to impress. He defeated Larry Montplaisir, the No. 14 seed, 6-4.

This sets the stage for the championship match between Freeman and Ystebo. They’re set to tee it up, weather permitting, at 12:45 p.m. from No. 1. The Men’s Masters’ finalists will join them in the foursome.

Freeman def. Aldrich, 5-4

Freeman jumped out to the first lead with a birdie on No. 2. After halving No. 3 with pars, Aldrich had to settle for a bogey on No. 4, which gave the hole to Freeman. Freeman ended the rest of the front nine in style, hitting pars on Nos. 5 and 7, and notching birdies on Nos. 6 and 8. Aldrich, however, hung tough, only losing one of those holes, No. 6, until a double-bogey on No. 9 put him four down at the turn.

Aldrich ran into bogey trouble again on the 10th hole, and Freeman took advantage with a par to go 5-up. On the par-4 No. 11, Aldrich showed how he won medalist honors – making an eagle to steal the hole from Freeman, who birdied it.

The feat was too little, too late, however. Both golfers birdied No. 12. Freeman won No. 13 with par and matched Aldrich’s birdie on No. 14 to close out the match, 5-4.

Freeman had a great day on the course. He was 5-under par after 14 holes. Aldrich also played well and stood at even-par, but it wasn’t enough to stop Freeman.

Ystebo def. Montplaisir, 6-4

Daniel Ystebo, pictured above, is playing in his first Resorters Tournament and is in the Men's Senior Championship match. Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

Ystebo, who is playing in his first Resorters tournament, never trailed against Montplaisir.

He took the first lead with a birdie on No. 3 and added a par win on No. to go 2-up. Montplaisir drilled a birdie on the next hole but Ystebo won Nos. 7 and 8 with pars to go 3-up. Ystebo made about the only mistake he had all day – a double-bogey on No. 9 –, and Montplaisir took advantage with a birdie to draw within two at the turn.

Ystebo won Nos. 10 and 11 with two more pars and coasted the rest of the way for a 6-4 victory.

As a newcomer to the tournament, Resorters fans might not know much about the 62-year-old Ystebo, but he’s won some accolades. In 2017 and 2019, he was the Pine to Palm Senior champion in Detroit Lakes. He was also the North Dakota match play champion in 2017 and played in the 2022 USGA Senior Amateur Qualifier.

MEN’S SENIOR TEE TIMES SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 1ST TEE