Resorters golf: McGuire and Mattson post top scores in qualifying

In the Men's Masters division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament, Dennis McGuire posted four birdies, a couple of bogeys, and one double bogey to finish at an even 72, which topped the qualifying scores from Monday.

McGuire is only in his second Resorters tournament and faces stiff competition for the Men’s Masters title.

One such competitor would be last year’s Men’s Masters champion, Jon Empanger, who was an automatic qualifier for this year’s match play after winning the 2022 Men's Master's division title. Empanger has won 10 Resorters championships in total and will certainly be looking for another.

Greg Mattson, who matched McGuire’s 72, carded three birdies and three bogeys and will be the No. 3 seed in the match play bracket. Mattson also boasts a Resorters title and will be looking to add his second.

Mike Herzog, who shot 2-over (74) with three birdies, is the No. 4 seed in the bracket. And Tom Ryan, who shot 3-over (75) with two birdies, rounds out the top five for Wednesday morning’s match play bracket.

MONDAY’S QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Dennis McGuire - 72; 2. Jon Empanger - Automatic; 3. Greg Mattson - 72; 4. Mike Herzog - 74; 5. Tom Ryan - 75; 6. Vern Lee - 77; 7. Steve Herzog - 77; 8. John Hagge - 77; 9. Rick Vanyo - 77; 10. Dan Elton - 79; 11. Mark Hildahl - 79; 12. Norty Blanchard - 79; 13. Paul Peterson - 79; 14. Mark Frie - 80; 15. Roger Ledebuhr - 80; 16. Bruce Leland - 80

WEDNESDAY MATCH PLAY -

1ST HOLE

7:27 a.m. - Dennis McGuire vs. Bruce Leland; John Hagge vs. Rick Vanyo

7:36 a.m. - Mike Herzog vs Paul Peterson; Tom Ryan vs. Norty Blanchard

7:45 a.m. - Jon Empanger vs Roger Ledebuhr; Steve Herzog vs Dan Elton