Resorters golf: Madi Hicks makes the most of her first Resorters appearance with a Women's title win

ALEXANDRIA - Madi Hicks had quite the freshman season for the North Dakota State women’s golf program this past school year.

She finished as the Summit League Newcomer of the Year for the 2022-23 season with the second-best stroke average on her team (75.66).

Now she has continued to build her resume, with a Women's Division Resorters Tournament title in what was her first-ever Resorters Tournament appearance.

The soon-to-be sophomore defeated an old NDSU teammate, Madison Herzog, 5-3, in the Women’s Division championship match on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.

“This feels really awesome,” Hicks said after her title win. “This is my first year playing in the tournament. It’s been a fun and amazing tournament to be a part of. And to win it is awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hicks, who went to high school at Chanhassen, lost the first hole to Herzog but won holes 4, 5, 6, and 8 and led 2-up after the front nine.

She later won holes 11 and 12 to seal the win.

“I just stayed patient,” Hicks said. “In the second round (of the day), I got down, but I stayed with my game, and it ended up being enough.”

The All-Summit League second team member was the No. 6 seed in the bracket, while Herzog was the No. 8 seed.

Hicks had to win some tough matches to get to the finals, including a semifinal match against Alexandria alum and future Montana State Bobcat Hannah Boraas, who was the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Hicks defeated Boraas, 2-1, in Saturday’s semifinals.

“In that round, I made a lot of putts,” Hicks said. “I made some long ones that don’t necessarily drop in every round you play in. That kind off got me off to a hot start, and I just kind of continued things from there.”

Herzog got to the finals with a 2-1 win on Saturday morning over the No. 4 seed Cora Larson, an Alexandria alum who plays college at NDSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Herzog watches her first tee shot land during the championship round of the Women's Division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

In the quarterfinals on Aug. 4, 2023, Hicks beat the No. 14 seed, MacKenzie Olsen, 1-up. This was one of three matches that were decided 1-up, and the fourth, Boraas’ match against the No. 6 seed Leah Skaar, was decided by extra holes.

“I thought this field was amazing,” Hicks said. “There was so much good golf being played in the qualifying round and in every single match. It was amazing. Having that close match in the quarterfinals was a tough test, but it was good. It was good for the rest of the week.”

This tournament field was loaded with college golfers, including four NDSU golfers.

Along with Hicks, Larson, and Skaar, NDSU’s Caroline Monty was also in this tournament field.

Larson, an Alexandria alum, is a sophomore in college and made it to the semifinals of this Resorters Tournament before falling to Herzog.

Monty just completed her senior year at NDSU and is from Stillwater. Monty was the No. 5 seed in the tournament and was eliminated from the tournament by Larson in the quarterfinals.

It was Hicks’ teammates that encouraged her to apply to be in this tournament.

“Obviously, it’s been so fun,” Hicks said about competing with her teammates at the tournament. “They’ve played in this tournament for years, and they encouraged me to come up and play in it. It sounded awesome. And now I see it’s really well run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monty and Herzog faced off in the first round of the tournament in a match that was won in extra holes by Herzog.

“To be up here for a whole week with my teammates is great because we don’t really see each other that much in the summer except for some tournaments," Hicks said. "It was super fun. Obviously, it’s tough running into your teammate during match play because you both want to win, but also both want each other to win. So it’s tough, but it’s been an awesome week being together.”

Mckenzee Sullivan, a 17-year-old from Florida, finished as the medalist for this division, as she led the qualifying round at even par (73) on July 31, 2023.

Mackayla Olsen, as the No. 16 seed, upset Sullivan, In 19 holes on Aug. 2, 2023, but was eliminated from the tournament two days later with a 1-up loss to Herzog.

Boraas earned the No. 2 seed by being the automatic qualifier with her 2022 Resorters title win.

Larson locked up the No. 4 seed with a qualifying round of 75 (2-over par).

Hicks began the tournament with a 4-3 win over the No. 11 seed, Avery O’Donnell, on Aug. 2, 2023.

With this Resorters title to her name, Hicks is now ramping up for her sophomore season of college.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madi Hicks putts on the No. 3 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the championship round of the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023. Hicks won the Women's Division title. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

And the number one thing she’s trying to address before the start of the next season is consistency.

“I’ve had some less working on my game and making sure that I’m in good shape before the school year,” Hicks said. “I’m working on consistency, keeping it in play, and not having too many wayward shots.”