Friday, August 4

Sports

Resorters golf: Lunden Esterline set to defend Junior 13-15 title in Saturday championship match

Lunden Esterline won last year's Junior 13-15 division

1 Lunden Esterline 0190.jpg
Lunden Esterline putting in the ball on the No. 2 green at Alexandria Golf Club during the Junior 13-15 Division semifinals on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Andy Rennecke
By Andy Rennecke
Today at 7:59 PM

Lunden Esterline is going for it again.

The Andover, Kansas, native, who spends his summers in Alexandria, advanced to the finals of the Junior 13-15 division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament Friday, Aug. 4, with a 3-2 match play win over top-seeded Will Thornburg.

The fifth-seeded Esterline won the Junior 13-15 division in 2022 and won the Junior 10-12 tournament in 2020. Esterline will take on Macoy Denny in the championship match, which begins with a tee time of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Esterline had defeated No. 12 Ehren Anderson and No. 13 Blake Scholl before knocking off Thornburg. Thornburg had defeated Lunden’s younger brother, Bronx, in his quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Esterline def. Thornburg, 3-2

Esterline took control of the match over Thornburg with an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole to go 2-up. Thornburg closed the deficit to 1-up after they finished the front nine, but Esterline birdied the 10th and 11th holes to go 3-up for good.

Denny def. Crosby, 1-up

4 Macoy Denny 0175.jpg
Macoy Denny lines up a putt on the second green during the Junior 13-15 semifinal match on Aug. 4, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Denny, the 11th seed, pulled a minor, but thrilling upset with a 1-up victory over No. 10 Adam Crosby Friday. Denny did it in comeback fashion after Crosby took a 5-up lead on the front nine. Denny shot a 39 on the front, and Crosby shot a 34.

Denny slowly cut into Crosby’s lead and had it down to 1-up after the 16th hole. On the par-3 No. 17 hole, Denny parred, and Crosby bogeyed to even things up. On No. 18, Denny birdied the par-4 hole while Crosby bogeyed to earn the victory in stunning fashion.

Denny finished with a 38 on the back nine, and Crosby had a 45. Denny had knocked off sixth-seeded Will Hacker and No. 14 Ellie Sticha before Friday’s match.

SATURDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP -

1ST HOLE

12:15 p.m.: Macoy Denny vs. Lunden Esterline

