Resorters golf: Lunden Esterline earns third Resorters title

ALEXANDRIA – Three pars down the stretch sparked Lunden Esterline to a 2-1 victory over Macoy Denny in the championship match of the Resorters Junior 13-15 division Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Alexandria Golf Club.

Esterline, a native of Andover, Kansas, who spends his summers in Alexandria, collected his third Resorters trophy. He also won the Junior 13-15 division last year, and he won the Junior 10-12 tournament in 2020.

What did it take to successfully defend his title?

“It’s a lot of practice; I’ve been playing my whole life, just got to practice a lot,” he said.

Esterline was the No. 5 seed in the division. He defeated the No. 12 seed, Ehren Anderson, and the No. 13 seed, Blake Scholl, before knocking off the No. 1 seed, Will Thornburg, to advance into the finals.

Esterline’s favorite memory of the weekend: A second round chip in on No. 12 from behind the green.

Esterline, who just turned 15, qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships at Pinehurst for the past 10 years and played in the World competition six times.

Esterline def. Denny, 2-1

Esterline took the first lead with a birdie on No. 1, but Denny answered with a par win on No. 2. They both halved the next two holes, going bogey, and birdie before Denny bounced in the lead with a par on No. 5. Esterline quickly erased the advantage with a birdie on No. 6 to tie the match.

Macoy Denny gets ready for a tee shot during the Junior 13-15 division championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Alexandria Golf Club. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Both golfers parred the No. 7 Minnesota Green, and Denny’s par took No. 8 to put him in the lead for the second time. Denny, however, ran into double-bogey troubles on the No. 9 hole, which left the match deadlocked at the turn.

Denny took the lead again with a par on No. 10 and matched Esterline’s par on No. 11. In a turning point in the match, Esterline made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to surge into the lead. Denny won No. 14 to tie the match, but after that, it was all Esterline. He parred Nos. 15 and 16 to go 2-up and then sealed the victory by matching Denny’s par on No. 17.

When asked to reflect on hole 17, Esterline said, “That last putt I was standing over, and I knew I had to get good speed, and I couldn’t have hit it any better. [I remember seeing] all my friends and family that supported me; it was great.”

Esterline was 2-over par when the match ended, while Denny was 6-over.

Echo Press sports reporter Jake Sutherlin contributed to this story.