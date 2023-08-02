Resorters golf: Josh Galvin leads the Men's division after qualifying rounds

ALEXANDRIA - It hasn’t taken long for Josh Galvin of Maple Grove to find his rhythm at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.

Galvin posted a score of 7-under in the first qualifying round on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Geneva Golf Club (66) and had another 7-under round on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Alexandria Golf Club (65).

His 14-under total over those two rounds has earned him medalist honors and the top seed in the match play portion of the tournament, which starts on Wednesday at 1:01 p.m.

“I’ve found a rhythm with my driver early on Sunday,” Galvin said after his Tuesday round. “I’ve just kept it in play and have hit greens. My putter has also been hot so far too.”

The Maple Grove alum came into the second qualifying round tied with Cal Poly’s Sean Lehman at 7-under par.

Galvin is playing in his fourth Resorters Tournament, and he got things got going quickly on Tuesday as he birdied the 1st, 2nd, and 6th holes.

He bogeyed the 7th hole but fired back on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, an eagle on the 12th, and back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th hole.

“I’m feeling really good about my putter,” Galvin said. “I’m rolling it very well, and I feel like I can make every putt. Everything is going right in the cup or next to it.”

Galvin had just three bogeys in the 36 qualifying holes. Meanwhile, he posted 15 birdies and an eagle in the two rounds combined.

On his final hole of the Tuesday qualifying round, Galvin found some tree trouble just left of the fairway.

However, he had just enough of a clearing to get on the green in regulation and save par heading into the opening round of the match play portion of the tournament.

“I was lucky to have an opening after that tee shot,” Galvin said. “I just had to cut it around the trees there. I was kind of disappointed with my putt, I wanted a birdie, but I’m okay with a par there.”

Galvin, who is going to be a junior on the North Dakota State golf team this coming year, was a runner-up in the Men’s division in the 100th Resorters Tournament in 2020 and won the men’s title in the 2022 Birchmont Tournament in Bemidji .

“The Birchmont is in the same format as this tournament, so I’m feeling pretty confident knowing that I have won five matches in a row throughout a week,” Galvin said.

Now he’s aiming to add a Men’s Resorters title to that list of accomplishments.

“Honestly, it’s going to take a little bit of luck,” Galvin said. “You’ve got to keep playing well, and you can’t give your opponents any holes.”

Standing in his path is a tough field with top golfers from top to bottom of the 32-man match play bracket.

This field features the 2018 Men’s runner-up , Nate Adams of Maple Grove, who is the No. 3 seed in this field, the 2014 Men’s champion , Jacques Wilson, who is the No. 9 seed, and Jim Lehman, the 2009 Men’s champion , who is the No. 18 seed.

Adams shot a two-day total of 138 (69 69), while Wilson shot a total of 142 (72 70), and Lehman shot a total of 145 (71 74).

Adams is teammates with Galvin at NDSU.

Gunnar Broin matched Galvin’s round on Tuesday with a score of 7-under par. Broin plays college golf at Kansas and is now the No. 2 seed after finishing the qualifying rounds at 12-under par (133).

Rounding out the top five seeds are Logan Hamak and Lincoln Johnson.

Hamak plays college golf at South Dakota, and he finished the two qualifying rounds at 7-under par, and so did Johnson (138), who plays for the University of Minnesota.

1. Josh Galvin - 66 65 - 131; 2. Gunnar Broin - 68 65 - 133; 3. Nate Adams - 69 69 - 138; 4. Logan Hamak - 67 71 - 138; 5. Lincoln Johnson - 69 69 - 138; 6. Davis Johnson - 68 72 - 140; 7. Lukas Bigger - 71 70 - 141; 8. Kyle Cox - 72 69 - 141; 9. Jacques Wilson - 72 70 - 142; 10. Nick Jarrett - 72 70 - 142; 11. Lance Hamak - 71 72 - 143; 12. Ryan Conn - 74 70 - 144; 13. Ben Laffen - 71 73 - 144; 14. Andy Carroll - 70 74 - 144; 15. Joe Bigger - 71 73 - 144; 16. Thomas Goegel - 72 72 - 144; 17. Jack Holtz - 72 73 - 145; 18. Jim Lehman - 71 74 - 145; 19. Jon Saurer - 73 72 - 145; 20. Ian Meyer - 72 73 - 145; 21. Carver Larson - 77 69 - 146; 22. Thomas Goegel - 77 69 - 146; 23. Skyler Gish - 73 73 - 146; 24. Mack Farley - 73 73 - 146; 25. Spencer Hutton - 73 73 - 146; 26. Lucas Feterl - 75 71 - 146; 27. Zachary Bloedorn - 73 73 - 146; 28. Sean Lehman - 66 80 - 146; 29. Derek Dionne - 73 74 - 147; 30. Scott Fudenberg - 79 68 - 147; 31. Will Harris - 74 73 - 147; 32. Sam Coatta - 73 74 - 147

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON PAIRINGS 1ST TEE -

1:01 - Josh Galvin vs. Sam Coatta; Thomas Gutzmer vs. Jack Holtz

1:10 - Kyle Cox vs. Spencer Hutton; Jacques Wilson vs. Mack Farley

1:20 - Logan Hamak vs. Derek Dionne; Ben Laffen vs. Ian Meyer

1:30 - Lincoln Johnson vs. Sean Lehman; Ryan Conn vs. Carver Larson

1:40 - Gunnar Broin vs. Will Harris; Joe Bigger vs. Jim Lehman

1:50 - Lukas Bigger vs. Lucas Feterl; Nick Jarrett vs. Skyler Gish

2:00 - Nathan Adams vs. Scott Fudenberg; Andy Carroll vs. Jon Saurer