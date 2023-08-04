Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 3

Sports

Resorters golf: Johnson dominants again in Junior 10-12 quarterfinal win

Garrison Johnson is the top seed in the division and is in a good groove heading into the semifinals.

1 Garrison Johnson10 0748.jpg
Garrison Johnson hits a tee shot down the 10th fairway during the Junior 10-12 quarterfinals on Aug. 3, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 9:02 PM

Seeking to avenge his 2022 Resorters final’s loss, top-seeded Garrison Johnson has been leading the Junior 10-12 division from the start and has posted back-to-back early victories to earn his spot in Friday’s semifinals at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. He will be joined there by Tyler Cullen, Tyler Bull, and Lewis Kuhn after having defeated Jagger Kulics on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Johnson def. Kulics, 5-3

The No. 1 seed Garrison Johnson won five of six holes, parring four, to notch a quick victory over the No. 8 seed Jagger Kulics. Kulics was playing in his third Resorters tournament, competing alongside his brothers Landon and Mason, who both played in the Men’s Regular division.

Cullen def. Bell, 10 holes

Tyler Cullen-DSC_0760Cullen10.JPG
Tyler Cullen hits a tee shot down towards the No. 10 hole at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 3, 2023. Cullen is in the Junior 10-12 semifinals.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 4 seed Tyler Cullen and the No. 5 seed Josh Bell swapped alternating pars for most of their quarterfinal match before both parring on hole 18 to send their match to a tiebreak for a spot in the semifinals that Cullen eventually claimed. Bell was making his third appearance in the Resorters Junior 10-12 championship flight.

Bull def. Conder, 1-up

6 Tyler Bull 3806.jpg
Tyler Bull hits a tee shot on the 10th hole at Alexandria Golf Club during the Junior 10-12 division quarterfinals on Aug. 3, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 7 seed Tyler Bull sank a clutch birdie on hole 18 and won the final three holes of his quarterfinal match against the No. 2 seed Crew Conder to erase a two-hole deficit and claim his spot in the semifinals.

Bull’s mother, Krista, also pulled off a late upset in the Women’s Executive division Thursday night to advance to her semifinals. Conder was in his third Resorters and a former consolation flight champion.

Kuhn def. Geris, 3-2

After knocking in an opening birdie on hole 10 and winning hole 11, the No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn had to wait until hole 16 before he polished off the No. 11 seed Jameson Geris and advanced to the semifinals. Geris was competing in his second Resorters.

FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS -

10TH HOLE

8:40 a.m. - Garrison Johnson vs. Tyler Cullen; Tyler Bull vs. Lewis Kuhn

Get Local

