Resorters golf: Jacques Wilson wins Men's Championship title in a playoff; nine other champions crowned

ALEXANDRIA - Jacques Wilson trailed for a little over half of Saturday’s Men’s Division Championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club against Alexandria native Lukas Bigger on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, but made a late push.

Wilson won holes 13 and 15 to tie the match, and eventually, the match needed an extra hole (the 1st hole) to decide a winner.

Both golfers drove their tee shot near the green, but it was Wilson who sank a birdie putt to win his second Men’s Division title.

“It feels really good, I really relied on my 2014 win to calm my nerves out there,” Wilson said. “Nine years is a long time, so I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Coming up on the 18th hole, I was a little squirrely. But to sink that final putt dead center felt really good.”

On the playoff hole, Wilson, the No. 9 seed in the bracket, drove his tee shot just short of and to the right of the No. 1 green and pitched his next shot to the center of the green to give himself a makeable birdie putt.

“I just played it two cups out to the right and hit it firm up the hill,” Wilson said about the title-sealing putt.

On the 18th hole, Wilson drove his tee shot right of the fairway, while Bigger drove his shot just short of the green. Both golfers scored a par (4) on that hole to set up the playoff hole.

Wilson also birdied the first hole to begin the championship round as well.

Bigger took control of the match on holes 2 and 3 with back-to-back birdies and then won hole 4 with a par.

“I was hitting it good to start the day, and getting up on Jacques 2-up was a pretty good thing,” Bigger said. “It helped calm the mood down.”

Wilson later won hole 7 with a birdie, while Bigger won hole 10 with a birdie.

To get to the finals match, Wilson defeated the No. 12 seed, Ryan Conn, 3-2, while Bigger defeated the No. 3 seed Nate Adams, 1-up.

Wilson played college golf at Kansas University and Charleston Southern University. Wilson turned professional for a bit but was able to regain his amateur status to play in top amateur golf tournaments such as the Resorters Tournament.

Bigger, a Minnesota State-Mankato alum, has played in 13 Resorters Tournaments and had a strong hometown following throughout the week.

“It was amazing, honestly,” Bigger said. “I had never made it to the championship Saturday afternoon before, but there were a lot of my friends and family around, so it was really fun. A lot of people came out here.”

Check back early this coming Monday at www.echopress.com for full stories and photos from all 10 championship flight winners. Here is a brief summary of who came out of this year’s tournament with a title in addition to Wilson.

Madi Hicks, a soon-to-be sophomore at North Dakota State who went to high school in Chanhassen, defeated her college teammate, Madison Herzog, in the Women’s Division Championship match, 5-4. Hicks defeated the defending champion, Hannah Boraas of Alexandria, 3-2 in the semifinals on Saturday morning.

Jon Empanger of Chaska, added to his trophy case as he won the Men’s Masters division for the second year in a row. He defeated Mike Herzog, 2-1, in Saturday's finals. Echo Press records indicate this is Empanger’s 10th total Resorters title.

Lunden Esterline of Andover, Kansas, is also a repeat champion as he’s now won back-to-back Junior 13-15 division titles. Esterline defeated Macoy Denny 2-1 on Saturday. Esterline has now won three Resorters titles.

Dave Christensen of Elk River competed in the Resorters Tournament for the first time since the late 1990s and won this year’s Men’s Executive title. He defeated 4-time Men’s Executive champion Daryl Schomer of St. Cloud, 2-1.

Max Coatta, who plays professional hockey for the Rapid City Rush, took home the Men’s Regular title over Kendell Banyai. Coatta won the title in a playoff (20 total holes). Banyai forced the playoff by winning hole 17.

In another championship match that went to a playoff on Saturday, Krista Bull defeated multi-time champion Betsy Aldrich in 19 holes. Bull trailed by one or two holes for most of the match but tied it with a win on the 17th hole.

Skip Madsen fended off the defending Men’s Grand Masters champion, Mike Golden, on Saturday, 4-3. This was Madsen’s fifth Resorters Tournament appearance.

Jon Freeman added another Resorters title to his resume by defeating Daniel Ystebo on Saturday, 2-1. Freeman sealed the win by winning holes 14 and 15. Freeman also won the 2010 Men’s Executive title.



Garrison Johnson of Alexandria took home the Junior 10-12 division title after finishing as the runner-up in 2022. Johnson defeated Kuhn 4-2 in the finals on Saturday. Johnson was the medalist in the division after having the best qualifying round. Johnson eagled the 13th hole on Saturday.