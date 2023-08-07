Resorters golf: Jacques Wilson wins his second Men's title

ALEXANDRIA - Jacques Wilson trailed for a little over half of Saturday’s Men’s Division Championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club against Alexandria native Lukas Bigger on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, but made a late push.

Wilson won holes 13 and 15 to tie the match, and eventually, the match needed an extra hole (the 1st hole) to decide a winner.

Both golfers drove their tee shot near the green, but it was Wilson who sank a birdie putt to win his second Men’s Division title.

“It feels really good, I really relied on my 2014 win to calm my nerves out there,” Wilson said. “Nine years is a long time, so I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Coming up on the 18th hole, I was a little squirrely. But to sink that final putt dead center felt really good.”

On the playoff hole, Wilson, the No. 9 seed in the bracket, drove his tee shot just short of and to the right of the No. 1 green and pitched his next shot to the center of the green to give himself a makeable birdie putt.

“I just played it two cups out to the right and hit it firm up the hill,” Wilson said about the title-sealing putt.

On the 18th hole, Wilson drove his tee shot right of the fairway, while Bigger drove his shot just short of the green. Both golfers scored a par (4) on that hole to set up the playoff hole.

Wilson also birdied the first hole to begin the championship round as well.

Bigger took control of the match on holes 2 and 3 with back-to-back birdies and then won hole 4 with a par.

Lukas Bigger tees off on the 18th hole during the Men's Division championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“I was hitting it good to start the day, and getting up on Jacques 2-up was a pretty good thing,” Bigger said. “It helped calm the mood down.”

Wilson later won hole 7 with a birdie, while Bigger won hole 10 with a birdie.

Wilson then won holes 13 and 15 to tie the match.

“I got a pretty good par there on 13 and 15 as well,” Wilson said. “If you get out of position out here, it’s easy to make bogeys. So you have to hit a lot of greens.”

Wilson played high school golf at Minnetonka and college golf at Kansas University and Charleston Southern University. Wilson turned professional for a bit but was able to regain his amateur status to play in top amateur golf tournaments such as the Resorters Tournament.

Jacques Wilson launches a tee shot toward the No. 13 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Division Championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023. Wilson won the hole and eventually won the championship in a playoff. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Bigger, a Minnesota State-Mankato alum, has played in 13 Resorters Tournaments and had a strong hometown following throughout the week.

“It was amazing, honestly,” Bigger said. “I had never made it to the championship Saturday afternoon before, but there were a lot of my friends and family around, so it was really fun. A lot of people came out here.”

To get to the finals match, Wilson defeated the No. 12 seed, Ryan Conn, 3-2, while Bigger defeated the No. 3 seed Nate Adams, 1-up.

In the qualifying rounds, Wilson shot 3-under par (142) and earned the No. 9 seed in the match play bracket.

Bigger meanwhile shot 4-under par (141) to earn the No. 7 seed.

Josh Galvin was the medalist in the division with a two-day total of 14-under par (131).

Wilson began the match play bracket on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 7-5 win over the No. 24 seed Mack Farley and then beat the No. 25 seed Spencer Hutton, 8-6, on Thursday to get to the quarterfinals.

Wilson then took down the No. 1 seed Galvin in the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, 3-2, to get the final day of the tournament.

“I really putted the ball well all week,” Wilson said. “I kept talking to my caddy, Woody, and we kept saying, ‘We need to keep making putts and keep giving ourselves good opportunities.’’’

Bigger defeated the No. 26 seed, Lucas Feterl, 3-2, to start the tournament, then took down the No. 10 seed Nick Jarrett, 2-up, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bigger then defeated the No. 31 seed, Will Harris, 1-up in the quarterfinals.

“I think I hit the ball pretty well,” Bigger said. “My short game was relatively good. I didn’t play the prettiest golf, but I just kind of scrapped around and got it in the hole.”

Lukas Bigger hits a shot out of a bunker at the 13th hole at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 5, 2023, during the championship match of the Men's Division of the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Through the Resorters and a mutual friend, Bigger, and Wilson have gotten to know each other pretty well.

“I’ve known Lukas for a long time now since I’ve started coming up here,” Wilson said. “It was a lot of fun competing against him. He’s a hell of a competitor. I definitely didn’t get as many claps out here as he did, which is understandable, with him being a local kid. He’s a great kid, and I love him and his family. They’re all fantastic people, and they’ve been very welcoming to me. I have a lot of respect for him.”

“We’re good buddies,” Bigger said. “His caddy is one of my better friends, and I’ve known them for a while now. We’re good friends, and he’s a very good player.”

