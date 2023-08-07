Resorters golf: Inspired by his father, Freeman wins Men’s Senior

ALEXANDRIA – Former Alexandrian Jon Freeman capped off his red-hot run in the Resorters Men’s Senior Division with another solid round to defeat Daniel Ystebo, 2-1, in the finals Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Alexandria Golf Club.

He believes he may have had some help from up above – his late father.

“A couple of the key shots, I actually kind of thought to myself, ‘Hey, Dad, if you’re up there, I could use your help with this one,’” he recalled after his big win. “And I felt his presence all week. Ever since he passed a few years ago, I’ve been wanting to win one of these in his honor, and it felt like this was going to be the week even before it started.”

His father played a big role in his success on the golf course over the years.

“He taught me everything about golf; I never took lessons,” Freeman said. “He was a great golfer at the time I was a kid, his whole life, so everything I learned about golf was from him…

He also taught us early on in golf that you’re going to lose a lot more than you win, so you need to learn to be a good loser and a gentleman – those are values he instilled in me.”

The clock at the Alexandria Golf Club clubhouse. The clock is in memory on Conrad Freeman. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Freeman qualified for the Resorters as the No. 12 seed with a round of 76. He edged Todd Schneiderhan, 1-up, in the opening round. He then upset the No. 5 seed, Chris Haugen, without dropping a single hole. In the quarterfinals, Freeman was 2-under par while defeating Michael Larson, and he followed that up with a 5-4 win over medalist, Mark Aldrich, in the semifinals. He was 5-under par when that match ended.

“It’s an unbelievable week,” Freeman said. “I’ve tried to explain it to people who haven’t been, who don’t know anything about it, but at the end of the day, you can’t. You have to be here to experience it, and it just keeps getting better and better. And growing up here, it always felt like this was the biggest tournament in the world, and obviously it’s not, but it still means so much, especially to win.”

Freeman now owns two Resorters trophies – the 2023 Men’s Senior and the Men’s Executive title in 2010.

Freeman def. Ystebo, 2-1

Ystebo won the first hole with par, and they halved the next two holes. Freeman notched his first win with a par on No. 4 and took the lead with a birdie on No. 5. Ystebo fired back with a birdie on No. 6, matched Freeman’s par on No. 7 but yielded No. 8 with a bogey that gave Freeman the lead. Both golfers settled for bogeys on No. 9.

Daniel Ystebo gets ready for his tee shot at the first hole at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Senior final at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

After Ystebo won No. 10 with par, they tied the next three holes, going par, birdie, par. Freeman broke the stalemate with a par on No. 14 and went 2-up with another par win on No. 15. Both golfers shot pars on the next two holes, which gave Freeman the title, 2-1.

After 17 holes, Freeman was 1-over while Ystebo was 3-over.

Sports reporter Jake Sutherlin contributed to this story.