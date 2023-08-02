Resorters golf: Geris plays spoiler to chalk first round in Junior 10-12 division

Seven of the top eight seeds from the Resorters Junior 10-12 division advanced Monday evening in the first round of match play. Only two of the matches took all nine holes of the back nine, and three of the top seeds only needed the first five holes to book their tickets to Thursday evening’s quarterfinal matchups.

Johnson def. Krauth, 5-4

Top-seeded Garrison Johnson played an excellent first round tallying two birdies on the first four holes and beating his opponent, No. 16 seed Mackenzie Krauth, on the first five holes (on the back nine). Johnson finished second place at last year’s Resorters and began his tournament with a stellar display Monday night. Krauth is playing in her first year at the Resorters, a tournament in which her family has participated in for generations.

Kulics def. Gugisberg, 2-up

The No. 8 and No. 9 seed matchup between Jagger Kulics and Austin Gugisberg lived up to the billing. The pair battled in a back-and-forth round which saw Kulics take the first two holes, Gugisberg took the next two, Kulics take the fifth, Gugisberg took the sixth, and saw them tie on the seventh. Kulics was able to take holes 17 and 18 to claim his spot in the quarterfinals. Both boys are returning Resorters participants, with Gugisberg having finished as a consolation semifinals finalist in 2022.

Cullen def. Stout, 5-4

The No. 4 seed Tyler Cullen finished off the No. 13 seed Brody Stout, a proud grandson of Jerry Rose, in five holes, with Cullen earning pars on holes 11 and 13. Both participants were 12 years old and competing in their third Resorters tournament.

Bell def. Berg, 4-3

After tying the first two holes, the No. 5 seed Josh Bell won the next four holes to polish off the No. 12 seed Graham Berg. Bell, another proud grandson of Jerry Rose, is aiming to compete in his third Resorters championship flight. Berg is competing in his first Resorters, having taken lessons at the Alexandria Golf Club with Lisa Grimes before the tournament.

Conder def. Rudy, 4-3

The No. 2 seed Crew Conder won five of six holes against the No. 15 seed Nolan Rudy to advance to the quarterfinals. Conder is another Resorters alumnus, having previously won the consolation flight. Rudy, who was able to take hole 12 from Conder, is playing in his first-ever golf tournament at the Resorters.

Bull def. Martinson, 1-up

The No. 7 and No. 10 seed matchup between Tyler Bull and Brody Martinson went to the final hole as the pair split three holes and tied on two to enter the final frame all square. The bull was able to find a clutch par on hole 18 to advance. Both golfers are first-year participants at the Resorters.

Kuhn def. Anderson, 5-4

The No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn earned a solid first-round victory over the No. 14 seed Ross Anderson after claiming the first five holes on the back. Kuhn is in his third Resorters, while Anderson is competing in his first.

Geris def. Hacker, 3-2

Jameson Geris pulled off the lone upset in the first round of match play for the Junior 10-12 division. Qualifying as the No. 11 seed, Geris was paired with the No. 6 seed Jaxn Hacker and lost the first two holes before winning the next five holes and securing the victory. Each hole was decided by a single stroke, and Geris’ victory was highlighted by a birdie on hole 13, which tied the score.

SUNDAY QUALIFYING RESULTS - 1. Garrison Johnson - 36; 2. Crew Conder - 40; 3. Lewis Kuhn - 40; 4. Tyler Cullen - 40; 5. Josh Bell - 41; 6. Jaxn Hacker - 41; 7. Tyler Bull - 45; 8. Jagger Kulics - 45; 9. Austin Gugisberg - 47; 10. Brody Martinson - 47; 11. Jameson Geris - 47; 12. Graham Berg - 48; 13. Brody Stout - 54; 14. Ross Anderson - 54; 15. Nolan Rudy - 67; 16. Mackenzie Krauth - 91

THURSDAY QUARTERFINALS-

10TH HOLE

5:15 p.m. - Garrison Johnson vs. Jagger Kulics; Tyler Cullen vs. Josh Bell