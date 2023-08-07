Resorters golf: Garrison Johnson captures Junior 10-12 title

ALEXANDRIA - Last year, Garrison Johnson of Alexandria finished as the runner-up in the Junior 10-12 division at the Resorters Tournament.

But this year, Johnson was on a mission. He led the division from the start and won the Junior 10-12 title at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club.

In the championship match on Aug. 5, 2023, Johnson defeated the No. 3 seed Lewis Kuhn, 4-2.

Lewis Kuhn tees off during the Junior 10-12 division championship at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Alexandria Golf Club. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

“I come out here and practice a lot,” Johnson said. “It’s one of my dedications to come out, practice and play and work hard at the sport I love.”

Johnson won holes 12, 13, 14, and 16 in the championship match. He won holes 12 and 14, both of which are par 5’s, with birdies.

“I just love the course; it’s a beautiful course, the way it’s laid out,” Johnson said. “I’m one of the members here, and it’s probably one of the best courses I’ve ever played at.”

Johnson was the No. 1 seed in the division after leading the qualifying round with a score of 36 (even par on the back nine).

Johnson earned medalist honors by four strokes.

“When I was younger, this was one of the sports I started to play before I played any other ones, and it was one of the ones I really liked, and it just went on from there,” Johnson said.

He got to the finals by defeating the No. 16 seed Mackenzie Karuth, 5-4, on Monday, July 30, then he defeated the No. 8 seed Jagger Kulics, 5-3, in the quarterfinals on Aug. 2.

Johnson defeated the No. 4 seed Tyler Cullen, 2-up, in the semifinals on Aug. 4.

“One hole that helped me a lot was 13,” Johnson said. “I hit one good shot, and a lot of people complimented me on it (in the semifinal round).”

Sports reporter Jake Sutherlin contributed to this article.

