Resorters golf: Former champ Jacques Wilson is off to a hot start in Men's Champ division

Jacques Wilson has put himself in the hunt for another Men’s Resorters title. The 2014 Men’s champion has found a rhythm early on and has made quick work of both of his opponents.

Wilson, who played college golf at Kansas and Charleston Southern, has played just 25 out of the possible 36 holes so far in the match play portion of the tournament and is heading into the quarterfinals with a lot of momentum.

With a win over the No. 25 seed Spencer Hutton, Wilson has now advanced to the quarterfinal round.

In the quarterfinals, he’ll face off against the Men’s medalist, Josh Galvin of Maple Grove.

Galvin fought off Jack Holtz, a standout in the Alexandria High School boys golf program, who nearly came from behind to defeat Galvin.

On the bottom half of the bracket, the No. 31 seed Will Harris has continued to pull off clutch victories and has now advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

After beating the No. 2 seed Gunnar Broin, the runner-up from the Men’s 2022 Resorters Tournament, on Monday, Harris defeated the No. 18 seed Jim Lehman, who won the 2009 Resorters Men’s title.

He and Ryan Conn are the only two double-digit seeds heading into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The winner of the quarterfinal rounds is scheduled to play early on Friday morning in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled to start in the early afternoon on Saturday.

Galvin def. Holtz, 1-up

Galvin led by as much as 3-up through six holes against the 17th-seeded Holtz, but Holtz went down swinging.

Holtz won the seventh hole and the 11th hole, the latter of which he birdied (his second of the day).

Galvin pushed his lead back up to 2-up with a win on hole No. 12, but Holtz responded by winning hole No. 13.

Both golfers pared the next four holes, and Galvin, the 2020 runner-up in the Resorters Men’s division, held on to the win.

Wilson def. Hutton, 8-6

Wilson hit his stride early in Thursday’s round as he birdied the 1st and 2nd hole to take a 2-up lead over the No. 25 seed Spencer Hutton.

Wilson ended the front nine with wins on holes 6, 7, and 9. Wilson sealed his quick win with birdied on holes 10 and 11.

Hamak def. Meyer, 1-up

South Dakota’s Logan Hamak and Iowa’s Ian Meyer played a tightly-contested match on Thursday.

Hamak, the No. 4 seed, took a 1-up lead on the first hole, but Meyer, the 20th seed, won the third hole with a birdie to knot up the match.

Hamak then birdied the sixth and seventh holes, but Meyer won the eighth and ninth holes to tie the match.

Hamak took a 1-up lead with a win on hole 11, but Meyer tied the match with a win on the 13th hole. Hamak went on to win 1-up.

Conn def. L. Johnson, 19 holes

Ryan Conn chips from just left of the No. 3 green during a Men's Championship division match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 3, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In the NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournament, experts always say that there’s at least one 12 vs. 5 matchup that is going to be exciting to watch.

And on the golf side of things, the Men’s Championship division 12 vs. 5 matchup between the No. 12 seed Ryan Conn and Lincoln Johnson was precisely that, exciting.

Johnson birdied the first and sixth hole to earn two hole wins on the front nine, but Conn won holes 2 and 4, and the match was even after the front nine.

Conn took a 2-up lead with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes to go up by two holes.

Johnson won the 14th hole, but Conn won the 16th to extend his back up to 2-up over Johnson with two holes to play.

Johnson, who finished as the Men’s runner-up in 2016, won the 17th hole with an eagle and the 18th hole with a birdie to force a playoff.

Conn won the playoff to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Harris def. Lehman, 2-1

Harris’ match against Lehman was closely contested throughout, especially on the front nine, as both golfers won two holes.

Harris broke away a bit with wins on holes 10 and 13, and while Lehman won hole 15 to cut Harris’ lead to one hole, Harris won the 17th hole to win 2-up and advance to the quarterfinals.

Bigger def. Jarrett, 2-up

Lukas Bigger lines up a putt on the back of the No. 3 green at Alexandria Golf Club during the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 3, 2023. Bigger plays in the Men's Championship division. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The No. 20 seed Lukas Bigger has eliminated the runner-up from the 2022 Men’s division, Nick Jarrett.

Both golfers birdied the first hole, but Bigger birdied the second hole to take a 1-up lead. Jarrett, the No. 4 seed, tied the match with a birdie on hole No. 8. He then took the lead with a birdie on hole No. 10.

Bigger responded by tying the match with a win on hole No. 13, and he took the lead by winning hole No. 15. Bigger went on to win 2-up.

Adams def. Sauer, 4-3

A strong front nine was exactly what the No. 3 seed Nate Adams needed on Thursday to beat the No. 19 seed Jon Sauer on Thursday.

Adams birdied the third, fifth, and sixth holes and won the seventh hole to take a 4-up lead.

Sauer battled back by winning holes 10 and 11, but Adams won holes 13 and 15 to seal the 4-3 win.

Adams plays college golf at North Dakota State along with Galvin. Now both golfers will be playing in the quarterfinals on Friday, albeit on different sides of the bracket.

D. Johnson def. Gogel, 2-up

The No. 6 seed Davis Johnson started off his Thursday match off well against the No. 22 seed Thomas Gogel.

Johnson won the first hole with a birdie, and he pared the second hole.

From there on out, Johnson and Gogel exchanged wins, with Johnson leading throughout but not leading by more than two holes.

Johnson won holes 6, 9, 11,15, and 18, while Gogel won holes 5, 8, 10, 12, and 17 to keep the match throughout.

Johnson carded a handful of birdies throughout his round, which helped him advance into Friday’s quarterfinal round, where he’ll face off against Adams.

Nate Adams putts during a match play round in the Men's Championship division at the 102nd Resorters tournament on Aug. 3, 2023, at the Alexandria Golf Club. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

FRIDAY’S MENS CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTERFINALS -

1ST TEE -

1:50 - Josh Galvin vs. Jacques Wilson; Logan Hamak vs. Ryan Conn