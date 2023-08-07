Resorters golf: Empanger wins 10th Resorters trophy

ALEXANDRIA – Jon Empanger may have to find more space to put his Resorters trophies.

He won his 10th one on Saturday, Aug. 5, edging Mike Herzog 2-1 in the finals of the Men’s Masters Championship at the Alexandria Golf Club.

It was the closest match Empanger played in this year’s tournament. As the defending champion, Empanger automatically qualified for the tournament and then posted victories of 7-6, 5-3, and 6-4 to make it into the finals. His opponents were all Resorters’ veterans – Roger Ledebuhr, Steve Herzog, and Greg Mattson. Against Mattson, Empanger nailed down eight birdies in just 14 holes.

What is Empanger’s secret to winning so many titles?

“Well, I’m not better than anybody else,” he said. “I just seem to play well when I come up here. I love the place, the people, the atmosphere; it’s a good atmosphere, and it all just comes together.

“It’s such a family atmosphere," Empanger added. “The golf course is always in great shape. I love the layout.”

When asked to share his biggest memories of his 45 other Resorters appearances, Empanger, 68, said, “My greatest memory is probably my match with Tom Lehman back in 1982 or something. It was a spectacular match. I probably remember the losses more than I remember the wins, to be honest with you. Those have a tendency to stick with you better than the good things.”

Empanger was satisfied with his play during Resorters week. “It was a good week; I played really well, some of the best golf I’ve played in years,”

he said.

Empanger def. Herzog, 2-1

Mike Herzog follows through on a drive on the 1st tee during the Men's Masters Championship on Aug. 5, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Empanger took a quick lead, winning the first two holes with a par and a birdie. They halved No. 3, and Empanger’s par on No. 4 put him 3-up. Herzog battled back, winning No. 5 on a rare Empanger miscue, a double-bogey. Herzog was able to match Empanger’s pars on the next two holes, and Herzog’s birdie on No. 8 narrowed the lead to one. Empanger parred No. 9 to take a 2-up lead at the turn.

Both golfers parred Nos. 10 and 11. Herzog wasn’t done yet. He birdied the par-5 12th hole, and his par on No. 13 deadlocked the match. After halving the next hole, Herzog’s bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 hurt his chances. Empanger was able to par both of them to go 2-up. Pars on No. 17 ended the match.

Echo Press records have Empanger winning five Men’s Executive titles (1993, 1997, 2004, 2007, 2008), three Men’s Seniors championships (2009, 2010, 2011), and now back-to-back Men’s Masters titles.

Sports reporter Jake Sutherlin contributed to this story.