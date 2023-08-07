Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Resorters golf: Empanger wins 10th Resorters trophy

He defeated some legends along the way

1-Empanger-DSC_0953Empanger1.JPG
Jon Empanger lifts a drive down the first fairway at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 5, 2023, during the Men's Masters championship at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Empanger won his second straight Men's Masters title.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 1:31 PM

ALEXANDRIA – Jon Empanger may have to find more space to put his Resorters trophies.

He won his 10th one on Saturday, Aug. 5, edging Mike Herzog 2-1 in the finals of the Men’s Masters Championship at the Alexandria Golf Club.

It was the closest match Empanger played in this year’s tournament. As the defending champion, Empanger automatically qualified for the tournament and then posted victories of 7-6, 5-3, and 6-4 to make it into the finals. His opponents were all Resorters’ veterans – Roger Ledebuhr, Steve Herzog, and Greg Mattson. Against Mattson, Empanger nailed down eight birdies in just 14 holes.

What is Empanger’s secret to winning so many titles?

“Well, I’m not better than anybody else,” he said. “I just seem to play well when I come up here. I love the place, the people, the atmosphere; it’s a good atmosphere, and it all just comes together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s such a family atmosphere," Empanger added. “The golf course is always in great shape. I love the layout.”

When asked to share his biggest memories of his 45 other Resorters appearances, Empanger, 68, said, “My greatest memory is probably my match with Tom Lehman back in 1982 or something. It was a spectacular match. I probably remember the losses more than I remember the wins, to be honest with you. Those have a tendency to stick with you better than the good things.”

Empanger was satisfied with his play during Resorters week. “It was a good week; I played really well, some of the best golf I’ve played in years,”
he said.

Empanger def. Herzog, 2-1

2-Herzog-DSC_0945Herzog1.JPG
Mike Herzog follows through on a drive on the 1st tee during the Men's Masters Championship on Aug. 5, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Empanger took a quick lead, winning the first two holes with a par and a birdie. They halved No. 3, and Empanger’s par on No. 4 put him 3-up. Herzog battled back, winning No. 5 on a rare Empanger miscue, a double-bogey. Herzog was able to match Empanger’s pars on the next two holes, and Herzog’s birdie on No. 8 narrowed the lead to one. Empanger parred No. 9 to take a 2-up lead at the turn.

Both golfers parred Nos. 10 and 11. Herzog wasn’t done yet. He birdied the par-5 12th hole, and his par on No. 13 deadlocked the match. After halving the next hole, Herzog’s bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 hurt his chances. Empanger was able to par both of them to go 2-up. Pars on No. 17 ended the match.

Echo Press records have Empanger winning five Men’s Executive titles (1993, 1997, 2004, 2007, 2008), three Men’s Seniors championships (2009, 2010, 2011), and now back-to-back Men’s Masters titles.

Sports reporter Jake Sutherlin contributed to this story.

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
What To Read Next
1-DSC_0934Freeman1.JPG
Sports
Resorters golf: Inspired by his father, Freeman wins Men’s Senior
1h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
1-Lunden Esterline-DSC_0887Esterline1.JPG
Sports
Resorters golf: Lunden Esterline earns third Resorters title
1h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
1-Madi Hicks-DSC_4663.JPG
Sports
Resorters golf: Madi Hicks makes the most of her first Resorters appearance with a Women's title win
1h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Northstar Christian Academy files answers in 2 civil cases
4d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Colin McGuire violin.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
29th annual Festival of the Lakes starts Aug. 9
4d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Crash
News
Brandon woman injured in crash in Grant County
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Jaelyn Miller at the 2023 USATF Junior Olympic Championships
Prep
Jaelyn Miller races to second-place finish at USATF National Junior Olympic Championships
3h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin