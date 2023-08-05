Resorters golf: Defending Men's Masters champion, Jon Empanger, lights up the scorecard

Jon Empanger and Greg Mattson combined for 12 birdies through 14 holes during their Friday afternoon’s semifinal match play in the Masters Division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Empanger is the reigning champion and looks primed to repeat after a phenomenal round.

He will face off against Mike Herzog, a seasoned golfer in his own right and a 2022 runner-up in the Men’s Senior division.

M. Herzog def. Vanyo, 4-3

Mike Herzog, pictured putting on the No. 3 green at the Alexandria Golf Club, won his Men's Masters division semifinal match on Aug. 4, 2023 and advanced to the Men's Masters Championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

The No. 4 seed Mike Herzog didn’t lose a single hole through the first nine and had a commanding four-hole midway through his semifinal matchup against the No. 9 seed Rick Vanyo. His steady play was highlighted by a birdie on hole 6. Vanyo was able to pull one back after carding a birdie on hole 12, but couldn’t catch up in time.

Empanger def. Mattson, 6-4

ADVERTISEMENT

The No. 2 seed and defending champion Jon Empanger defeated the No. 3 seed Greg Mattson with a stellar semifinal performance. Empanger carded eight birdies through 14 holes: 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14 to seal his return to the final.

Mattson actually started the round with the lead after holing birdies on the holes 1 and 2, but Empanger was too hot to stop. Mattson also had a solid day carding four birdies on the front nine before succumbing midway through the second nine.

SATURDAY’S FINAL -

1ST HOLE