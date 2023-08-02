Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resorters golf: Defending Junior 13-15 champ takes care of business

Lunden Esterline had a big win on Wednesday and will now play in Friday's semifinals

1-LEsterline10.jpg
Defending Junior 13-15 champion, Lunden Esterline tees off in the quarterfinal round of the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 2, 2023. Esterline is now in the semifinal round.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 5:35 PM

In the Junior 13-15 division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, the No. 5 seed Lunden Esterline, the defending Junior 13-15 division champion, posted the biggest win of the quarterfinals.

That win takes him into the semifinals, where he's set to face the No. 1 seed, Will Thornburg.

Thornburg defeated Lunden’s younger brother, Bronx, in his quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.

On the other side of the semifinals, the No. 10 seed Adam Crosby has pulled off back-to-back upsets and will look to continue that winning streak against the No. 11 seed Macoy Denny who won his match after extra holes.

Thornburg def. B. Esterline, 3-2

The top-seeded Will Thornburg trailed his quarterfinal opponent, the No. 9 seed Bronx Esterline, after the first hole but was able to close the first half of the match tied after knocking in a birdie on hole 16.

Five straight pars and a birdie on hole 6 pushed Thornburg out to a three-hole lead. Thornburg posted three birdies to Esterline’s one in Wednesday's round.

L. Esterline def. Scholl, 7-5

Lunden Esterline stormed out to an early lead against the No. 13 seed Blake Scholl with two birdies on the pair’s first three holes. Esterline finished the first nine holes of the match with three birdies and a 5-hole lead and saw out the match with a string of pars to earn his spot in the semifinals.

Crosby def. Nyberg, 2-up

Despite knocking in three birdies, the No. 2 seed Weston Nyberg wasn’t able to shake off the bogey bug and fell to Adam Crosby, whose single birdie and two bogeys had him finish his quarterfinal matchup with a 1-over (73) to earn him his second straight upset and a trip to the semifinals.

Denny def. Sticha, 20 holes

Both Macoy Denny and the No. 14 seed Ellie Sticha carded two birdies and shot a 5-over (77) in their quarterfinal matchup to end the first 18 holes tied all square.

But Denny was able to defeat Sticha after two extra holes to advance to the next round.

FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS -

1ST HOLE

2:10 p.m. Will Thornburg vs. Lunden Esterline; Adam Crosby vs. Macoy Denny

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
