Resorters golf: Defending champ rolls on in Grand Masters; Ekdahl upsets Harris in first round

Gary Ekdahl took down a three-time Resorters champion, Dave Harris, in the Men’s Grand Masters during the opening round of match play Thursday.

It was an upset in terms of seeding. Harris was the No. 3 seed, while Ekdahl was No. 6.

Meanwhile, the division’s defending champion and No. 2 seed, Mike Golden, escaped with a 3-2 win to keep his repeat hopes alive.

Medalist advances with bye

Since only seven golfers competed in this year’s Grand Masters, the medalist, Skip Madsen, received a bye in the opening round.

He shot a two-day qualifying round of 158 (14-over-par). Madsen is making his sixth appearance in the Resorters.

Today, Madsen will square off against Clayton Pike, who is playing in his 58th Resorters and has racked up numerous Resorters flight championships over the years. Pike has won three club championships – the AGC, Yellowstone Country Club, and Austin Country Club.

“The Resorters and Alexandria have always been a family vacation for us, and now that my son, Kevin, who was a hockey stand-out, is playing in the tournament, it is extra special to me,” Pike noted on his Resorters entry form.

Pike def. Douglas, 1-up

Clayton Pike lifts a tee shot down the No. 1 fairway during a match play round at the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Clayton Pike and William Douglas had a down-to-the-wire match, and Pike ended up on top. No other scoring details were available.

Golden def. Obele, 3-2

Defending Men's Grand Masters champ Michael Golden launches a tee shot on the first hole during the 102nd Resorters Golf Tournament on Aug. 3, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Mike Golden was a 3-2 winner over Gary Obele. Scoring details were not available.

Golden has played in 31 Resorters tournaments. A highlight was winning the Men’s Grand Masters Championship last year. He’s also won numerous club championship titles at Atikwa at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

Ekdahl def. Harris, 3-2

Harris was unable to take a lead against Ekdahl but he still battled him all the way to the 16th hole.

After halving the first two holes with bogeys, Ekdahl won No. 3 with a par and added another par win on the fifth hole to go 2-up. Both men parred No. 6, and Ekdahl padded his lead with a par win on the No. 7 Minnesota Green.

Harris broke through with his first winning hole, No. 8 with a par, and pulled to within one with another par win on No. 9.

Both golfers bogeyed the 10th hole, and then Ekdahl took No. 11 with a par to go 2-up once again. Ekdahl ran into trouble on the par-5 12th and had to settle for a double-bogey, giving Harris an easy par win.

They both bogeyed No. 13, and Ekdahl’s bogey on No. 14 won the hole and put him 1-up. Ekdahl made par on No. 15 to go 3-up and matched Harris’ par on No. 16 to close out the match.

