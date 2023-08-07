Resorters golf: Coatta captures his first title

Max Coatta has been coming to the Resorters for about fifteen years, but he’s never quite had a year like this one.

The Minnesota State University-Mankato graduate and current professional hockey player pulled off three upsets over the course of match play, including his win in the finals. But it was not an easy week.

“Golf is hard. I haven’t won too many matches up here, so it was stressful. I knew golf was hard, but the pressure and the stress was a lot,” Coatta said.

However, the 2023 Men’s Regular champion isn’t a stranger to intense competition.

On the ice, he played this past season for the Rapid City Rush out of South Dakota, for whom he appeared in 72 games, recording 17 goals and 24 assists. It was his second year with the Rush, which competes in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

The 29-year-old has been pursuing that dream for the past several years, playing for teams in Arizona, Idaho, and West Virginia, but he always makes time for the Resorters.

“I came up here with the Woodhull group (friends) 15-20 years ago and haven’t missed a year since,” Coatta said. “It’s a fun week with family and friends, surrounded by great people.”

One such person is his girlfriend, Erin Nanne, who competed in the Women’s Championship division. Coatta credits her with helping him through Saturday’s championship round.

“It was a blast. It was a playoff that I won on 20 holes,” Coatta said. “We both birdied the first, and I parred the second, just made my putts. I had a great caddie; she gave me a lot of good reads,” Coatta said.

Coatta def. Banyai, 20 holes

Kendell Banyai lines up a putt on the 1st green at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 5, 2023, during the Men's Regular championship match at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Competing as the No. 12 seed Max Coatta capped his best-ever performance at the Resorters with an extra-hole win over the No. 7 seed Kendell Banyai.

Coatta started the day off strong from hole 10, winning three out of the first five holes and establishing a 2-hole lead. Banyai was able to pull another one back with a birdie on hole 17. Coatta remained 1-up until his par on hole 5 earned him a 2-hole lead that he took into the final two holes.

But he bogeyed the final two holes, which Banyai parred and the championship went to an extra hole where Coatta’s birdie and subsequent par earned him his first Resorters title.

To start the tournament, Coatta defeated the No. 5 seed David Kvasager, 3-2, on Aug. 2, 2023, and the No. 4 seed Luke Resler, 3-2, on the following day. He then beat the No. 16 seed, Jordan Krulik, 4-3, on Aug. 4, 2023, in the semifinals.

