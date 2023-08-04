Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Resorters golf: Coatta and Banyai swing into Men's Regular final

Coatta and Banyai got hot at the right time on Friday.

3 Banyai1 0795.jpg
Kendell Banyai hits a tee show down the first hole at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 4, 2023, in the Men's Regular semifinals.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 5:38 PM

The hot-hitting favorite and the upset machine both fell during the Men’s Regular semifinals matchups Friday afternoon at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. The No. 12 seed Max Coatta and the No. 7 seed Kendell Banyai rode a series of birdies and an eagle to claim their spots in Saturday’s final.

Coatta def. Krulik, 4-3

1 Coatta1 0784.jpg
Max Coatta smiles during his round in the Men's Regular semifinal on Aug. 4, 2023, at the Alexandria Golf Club.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Max Coatta ended the No. 16 seed Jordan Krulik’s upset streak after Friday’s semifinal matchup.

The pair were tied heading into hole six when Coatta kicked off a 5-hole win streak sparked by birdies on holes 6, 8, and 10. Krulik was able to pull one back with a birdie on hole 12 but couldn’t close the gap in time.

Coatta shot 2-under through 15 holes.

Banyai def. Swedberg, 3-1

Kendell Banyai’s upset of the No. 3 seed Drew Swedberg was highlighted by an eagle on hole 6 which put Banyai up three holes on the front nine.

Swedberg knocked in back-to-back birdies on holes 10 and 11 to cut the lead to one, and both golfers birdied hole 12. Banyai extended his lead again with a birdie on hole 15 and sealed his spot in the finals with a par on hole 17.

Banyai shot 2-under par through 17 holes on Friday.

SATURDAY’S FINAL -

1OTH HOLE

11:30 a.m. Max Coatta vs Kendell Banyai

