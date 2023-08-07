Resorters golf: Christensen makes big splash in return to Resorters with Men's Execs title win

ALEXANDRIA - Dave Christensen of Elk River made the most of his return to the Resorters Tournament.

In his first time playing in the tournament since 1998, Christensen fended off 4-time Men’s Executive champion Daryl Schomer of St. Cloud, 2-1, to take home the Men’s Executive Division Championship at the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club.

“Being a Minnesota kid, this is certainly a tournament that you want to win,” Christensen said. “You want to call yourself a champion, so it's really gratifying to win this. And it was a hard week, and there were a lot of great matches, but it's really nice to come out on top.”

Schomer led 2-up after four holes, but Christensen flipped the script between holes 5 and 13.

Daryl Schomer putts on the No. 2 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Executive Division finals on Aug. 5, 2023, at 102nd Resorters Tournament. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In that stretch, Christensen won six holes, while Schomer won just one, and Christensen had a 3-up lead after 13 holes.

Three of the holes Christensen won in that stretch, he won birdies (holes 6, 11, and 13).

Schomer won hole 15 to cut into Christensen’s lead, but Christensen held on to win.

“I hit a pretty good shot on 11 through the trees and made a putt. Match play is just weird, and it comes down to putting,” Christensen said. “Daryl is such as good competitor, and you feel like he’s never going to give up when you play against him, and he’s never going to just give you a hole. I just kept my head down and tried to make birdies.”

Christensen has found success at the Resorters before.

Dave Christensen lines up a putt on the No. 3 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Executive Division's finals on Aug. 5, 2023, at the 102nd Resorters Tournament. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In 1994, he finished runner-up to Jerry Gruidl in the Men’s Championship.

Christensen was the No. 9 seed in the tournament, while Schomer was the No. 7 seed.

Christensen opened the match play portion of the tournament with a 3-2 win over the No. 25 seed Breton Stout on Aug. 2 and a 3-2 win over the No. 8 seed Andy Petersen on Aug. 3.

From there, Christensen pulled out a close, 2-1 win over the No. 17 seed Daniel Klein in the quarterfinals on Aug. 4, and another 2-1 win to begin the day on Aug. 5 in the semifinals over the No. 5 seed, Bryan Hoops.

Christensen said that consistency led him to win the title.

“My tee shots were pretty consistent,” Christensen said. “My putting was really good all week, which in match play is huge. In match play, you have to be able to hole your putts, or else you’re not going to get anything given to you. So all that was probably the biggest difference maker for me.”

Andrew Olson of Alexandria was the medalist in the division with his top finish in the stroke play qualifying round.

Olson shot 5-under par (67) in the qualifying round.

Troy Johnson came into the tournament as the winner of the last five Men’s Executive division titles but was upset in the first round by the No. 31 seed Bill Mulvahill, 4-3, on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

