Sports

Resorters golf: Christensen, Hoops, Johnson, and Schomer into Men's Executive semifinals

These four got into the semifinals with close wins on Friday.

2 Andrew Johnson Third Hole.jpg
Andrew Johnson putts on the third green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Executive quarterfinals on Aug. 4, 2023.
Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 9:04 PM

Some stellar match play from the Resorters Men’s Executive quarterfinals on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, was highlighted by an ace from Daniel Klein and an eagle from Cory Schultz. But even those terrific shots weren’t enough to take those men through to Saturday’s final rounds.

Christensen def. Klein, 2-1

3 Dave Christensen Third Hole.jpg
Dave Christensen chips near the third hole during the Men's Executive quarterfinals at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 4, 2023.
Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

The 9-17 seed matchup between Dave Christensen and Daniel Klein, respectively, was highlighted by an ace from Klein on hole 13. Klein added four birdies to his scorecard, but he was ultimately unable to overcome a solid six-birdie performance by Christensen, who advanced to Saturday’s final rounds.

Hoops def. Black, 2-1

Riding a six-birdie performance, the No. 5 seed Bryan Hoops overcame a two-hole deficit to beat the No. 4 seed Bryant Black. Black established a lead early by winning four holes on the front nine and tallying three birdies, but Hoop’s flurry of birdies on holes 10, 11, 12, and 14 flipped the script and helped send Hoops to the next round.

Johnson def. Mulvahill, 4-3

The No. 10 seed Andrew Johnson led virtually his whole quarterfinal matchup against the No. 31 seed William Mulvahill. The pair tied hole 1, but a couple of bogeys and a double bogey from Mulvahill handed Johnson the next three holes, and Mulvahill never recovered. Both golfers birdied hole six, and Mulvahill grabbed a hole back with a birdie on hole 10, but Johnson added the point right back with his own birdie on hole 14 and held on to advance.

Schomer def. Schultz, 1-up

4 Daryl Schomer Third Hole.jpg
Daryl Schomer chips from behind the No. 3 green at the Alexandria Golf Club during the Men's Executive quarterfinals on Aug. 4, 2023.
Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

The No. 3 seed Daryl Schomer survived a close battle with the No. 22 seed Cory Schultz to book his spot in Saturday’s final rounds of the Men’s Executive.

Bryan Hoops Third Hole.JPG
Bryan Hoops putts on the third green during the 102nd Resorters Tournament on Aug. 4, 2023.
Andy Rennecke / Forum News Service

The pair swapped birdies and bogeys throughout a match that was tied four separate times and featured two birdies from Schultz and four from Schomer. The deadlocks were highlighted by Schultz's eagle on hole 12. But the pair entered hole 18 dead-even, and it was there that Schomer nabbed his fourth birdie and the win.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS -

1ST HOLE

7:00 a.m Dave Christensen vs. Bryan Hoops; Andrew Johnson vs. Daryl Schomer

SATURDAY’S FINAL -

1ST HOLE

1:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
