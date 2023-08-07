Resorters golf: Bull beats the defending champ

Krista Bull hadn’t played in a Resorters tournament since high school, long before she and her husband started transporting their three sons every which way for sporting events and school activities. And that busy life has kept her from returning. But this year, the family blocked off the schedule and skipped out on a hockey tournament to make the trip to Alexandria Golf Club happen - a dream come true for her father, Roger Ledebuhr.

“My dad’s dream was for all of us to come back and for his kids and grandkids to play in the Resorters, so that’s why we’re here this year,” Bull said.

Bull competed this year alongside her father, husband, and two of her sons.

“We might have to come back here because everyone loved it, and my nine-year-old cannot wait to be 10 to play in the junior division,” Bull added.

She will also have to return to defend her title that she won in spectacular fashion after earning upset wins in all four rounds and defeating seven-time Resorters champion and former U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier Betsy Aldrich in the final.

Bull had a chance to knock off Aldrich on hole 18 but missed the putt, so they jumped up to hole 1 for the tiebreaker. Bull drove the green on her tee shot and, after a long putt, had the chance for a birdie to seal the win.

“Putting is my weakness, so I’m always shocked when it goes in. And it really wasn’t that long of a putt, but I’m still just like, ‘Oh my, it went in,’” Bull laughed. “It was a great week; it really was. I did not expect this.”

Bull def. Aldrich, 19 holes

Bull, the No. 14 seed, led Aldrich, the No. 5 seed, for almost all of Saturday’s final. Bull opened proceedings with a portentous birdie on hole 1 and after swapping a few holes entered the back nine with a 1-hole lead. Bull added to the lead with a par on hole 11. But Aldrich clawed back late with pars on holes 13 and 17. The pair tied hole 18 and traveled back to hole one for extra holes to crown a champion, where Bull knocked in her second birdie to claim her first title.

Krista Bull (left) and Betsy Aldrich (right) hug after their Women's Executive championship match in the 102nd Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 5, 2023. Bull won the title in a playoff. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Bull began the tournament with a 3-2 win over the No. 3 seed Jenny Odland on Aug. 2, 2023, then defeated the No. 11 seed Molly Baker in the quarterfinals on the next day, in a playoff (20 holes). Bull defeated the No. 10 seed Andrea Allyn, 3-2, in the semifinals on Aug. 2, 2023.

Karla Tessmer-Jones was the medalist in the division, as she finished with the best qualifying score of 75 (2-over par).