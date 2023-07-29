Resorters golf: 2023 tournament features another loaded field

The 102nd Resorters Tournament in Alexandria has continued to garner more interest and participation. The tournament is based out of the Alexandria GOlf Club but over the last couple of years, the tournament has had to have additional flights in town at Geneva Golf Club.

And this year, the Men’s Championship division begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, with the first of two qualifying rounds (the second round is Tuesday morning at AGC).

This year’s tournament features over 500 participants.

“It's an amazing thing,” Alexandria Golf Club head pro Kyle Lee said. “What's happened is we went from basically 330 players to now 520 this year by moving part of the men's championship over to Geneva for 36-hole qualifying. With one day there and one day here, we’re able to grow the field or at least make room for 80 more players in this year's event, where everybody's having the opportunity to qualify at Alexandria Golf Club. That is kind of the goal; everybody's going to be able to touch ground and make their mark in qualifying at the Alexandria Golf Club.”

The tournament kicks off with the Pro-Am at 2 p.m. (shotgun start) on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at AGC.

This year’s tournament begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, with the Men’s Regular qualifying at AGC and the first round of the Men’s Championship at Geneva Golf Club (at 8 a.m.).

Qualifying ends on Tuesday morning and the match-play portion of the tournament begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

There is also going to be a Calcutta at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, along with a putting and long drive contest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. and live music throughout the week.

“We're really excited to kind of open up our putting contests this year with the partnership with Swannies Golf,” Lee said. “ They're one of our merchandisers for the event, and they are taking over the putting contest this year. And then, of course, Grass Clippings is back this year for the long drive contest. That night of the putting and driving contest should be a very fun night.”

This year’s field features a handful of last year’s winners as well as a plethora of champions from years prior, who are sure to be among the contenders in their respective divisions this year.

However, there will be a different champion in the Men’s division. Last year’s Men’s champion, Zak Jones, has turned professional, which has added more intrigue to the division this year.

“The Men’s champion is not returning; he has turned professional. That is always kind of a feather in the cap on your amateur turns professional after a tournament, like the Resorters, so that's great,” Lee said. “But just with the USGA handicaps, we have players with plus sixes in the field this year, which is right with any tour player out there. John Rahm is probably sitting at plus-nine. So that makes us feel pretty good here in small, small Alexandria.”

Lee expects this year’s tournament to be extremely competitive every single day.

“It's always interesting because this is such a great match play golf course, and anything can happen on any given day,” Lee said. “Every Resorters champions has said there's one round where you have to get away with shooting maybe one or two under par. But this year, I don't know, that might be the case. You might have to go guns blazing 4-under par, to win every round. It’s a great playing field. We had a lot of our contestants in this year’s state amateur that put on a show. I think they're going to continue to do it here.”

This year’s tournament is also the first with a resided clubhouse and pro shop at the Alexandria Golf Club.

There was already a plan in place to reside the clubhouse and pro shop prior to this past spring, but a fire in the pro shop on Oct. 29, 2022, forced the club to accelerate that process.

“It started in the west side of the pro shop," AGC President Randy Johnson told the Echo Press in March 2023. "We stored golf carts there throughout the years in the back, and they traced the fire to one of the golf carts' ignition systems or battery systems."

The valuation of the repairs and remodel from the fire, according to a City of Alexandria building report, is $614,409, most of which was covered by insurance.

The area where the fire started sustained damage, while the office and retail area suffered water and smoke damage. A lot of the shop’s merchandise experienced damage as well.

But thanks to a fast response time by first responders and their diligent work alongside workers at the club, the pro shop was able to be rebuilt on the same ground with the same interior footprint, and a ribbon cutting for the pro shop was held on May 27, 2023.

“I think a lot of people didn't know about the fire, which is interesting,” Lee said. “I guess that’s what happens to the golf business; we forget about it in Minnesota when the snow starts falling. “It is an amazing new pro shop, and it's worthy of 520 players coming into Alexandria Golf Club. It gave us a little bit more room to put some more stuff. It gave us a little bit more room to put some more stuff on the floor, and it also makes it a little bit more functional for the tournament. We also really went back to the old awning and patio from the 1920s, which is when this tournament came about. And that awning is really going to be a registration table. And we just brought it back to what it always has been. So we're excited to use that this year.”

