Resorter golf: Troy Johnson returns to compete for his sixth straight Men's Executive title

In the Men's Executive division at the 102nd Resorters Tournament, who has won five-straight division titles, used his automatic qualification

for the match play bracket and will be the No. 2 seed.

Andrew Olson posted six birdies en route to a top-place finish in the Men’s Executive qualifying on Sunday afternoon, earning him the top seed for Wednesday’s match-play first round.

He competed in the Pro-Am on Saturday and posted a top-10 finish in the amateur division. A lone bogey on the second hole blemished his score and left him with a 5-under 67 on the day.

The No. 3, 4, and 5 seeds all finished with a 68 (4-under). Daryl Schomer is the No. 3 seed and carded seven birdies but also finished with three bogeys. Bryant Black is the No. 4 seed and finished his round with five birdies and a single bogey. Bryan Hoops rounds out the top five, having also posted five birdies with a lone bogey.

SUNDAY’S QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Andrew Olson - 67; 2. Troy Johnson - Automatic; 3. Daryl Schomer - 68; 4. Bryant Black - 68; 5. Bryan Hoops - 68; 6. Joe Sauer - 70; 7. Matt Norgaard - 71; 8. Andy Petersen - 71; 9. Dave Christensen - 72; 10. Andrew Johnson - 72; 11. Matt Fischer - 72; 12. Dan Johnson - 73; 13. Eric Bull - 74; 14. Geoff Klein - 74; 15. Sam Pokorney - 75; 16. Jay Syverson - 75; 17. Daniel Klein - 75; 18. Chad Bisson - 75; 19. Eric Heimsness - 76; 20. Kerry O’Donnell - 76; 21. Chad Hacker - 76; 22. Cory Schultz - 77; 23. Jeremy Decko - 77; 24. Breton Stout - 78; 25 Brent Grossman - 78. 26. Craig Crosby - 79; 27 Tom Heimerman - 79; 28. Josh Wahlin - 79; 29. Chris Wessel - 80; 30. Chad Johnson - 80; 31. William Mulvahill - 80; 32. Troy Nygaard - 80

WEDNESDAY MATCH PLAY -

10TH HOLE

1:30 p.m. Andrew Olson vs Troy Nygaard; Jay Syverson vs Daniel Klein

1:40 p.m. Andy Petersen vs. Brent Grossman; Dave Christensen vs. Breton Stout

1:50 p.m. Bryant Black vs. Chris Wessel; Eric Bull vs. Kerry O’Donnell

2:00 p.m. Bryan Hoops vs. Josh Wahlin; Dan Johnson vs. Chad Hacker

2:10 p.m. Troy Johnson vs William Mulvahill; Sam Pokorney vs Chad Bisson

2:20 p.m. Matt Norgaard vs. Craig Crosby; Andrew Johnson vs. Jeremy Decko

2:30 p.m. Daryl Schomer vs. Chad Johnson; Geoff Klein vs. Eric Heimsness