Racing season underway at Viking Speedway

The dirt track racing season at Viking Speedway has begun for the season and included the Dirt Race Central Stock Tour races on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023.

These were the second and third taxes of the year. Races will be held at Viking Speedway each weekend, starting with heats at 6 p.m. until Labor Day weekend, with the exception of June 24, 2023, because of the Rev’D Up Country Fest.

In Saturday’s race, Jason Thoennes (Garfield) won the WISSOTA MODS and jumped into first place in the season standings. Dustin Bitzan (Brandon) and Brendan Blascyk (Hoffman) finished just behind him.

Taylor Bitzan (Brandon) won the Midwest Mods, finishing ahead of Shawn Olson (Alexandria), and Travis Engebretson (Cyrus).

Nick Traynor (Barron, WI) won the street stock feature A, while Braden Bauer (Eyota) and Justin Vogel (Brooten) took second and third, respectively.

In the street stock B feature, Derek Wettstein (Little Falls) won, while Eric Riley (Morris) and Ashley Wampler (Hecla, SD) took second and third.

In the short trackers, Kole Kampsen (Brooten) earned first, while Kevin Wahl (Fergus Falls) took second, and Jason Kast (Fairmount) took third.

On Sunday, Haley Lee (Starbuck) took first in the Midwest Mods, while Ron Saurer (Dalton) took second and Travis Engebretson (Cyrus) took third.

Travis Saurer (Elizabeth) won the Wissota Mods, while Brady Gerdes (Villard) took second, and Brock Gronwald (Fergus Falls) took third.

Justin Vogel (Brooten) won the street stock, while Ty Agen (Chippewa Falls, WI) and Kolten Brauer (Eyota) finished behind him.

Carson Miller (Carlos) won the super stock, while Ryan Kostreba (Elk River) and Trevor Sauer (Dalton).

Rounding out the Sunday races, Hunter Goulet (Fargo) took first in the short trackers, while Kole Kampsen (Belgrade), and Joe Martin (Willmar) finished next to him.

The Auto Cross Nationals is the next set of races at Viking Speedway. Those races are set for Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY TOP-FIVE FINISHERS -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Taylor Bitzan, Brandon; 2. Shawn Olson, Alexandria; 3. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 4. Tim Kanten, Milan; 5. Josh Muzik, Brandon

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Jason Thoennes, Garfield; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman; 4. Josh Thoeness, Nelson; 5. Tony Schill, Oakdale

STREET STOCK A FEATURE - 1. Nick Traynor, Barron, WI; 2. Braden Brauer, Eyota; 3. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 4. Hunter Carter, Mapleton; 5. Andrew Hanson, Iron River, WI;

STREET STOCK B FEATURE - 1. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 2. Eric Riley, Morris; 3. Ashley Wampler, Hecla, SD; 4. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 5. Nick Shumansky, Perham;

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK - 1. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 2. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 3. Russell Kostreba, Zimmerman; 4. Ryan Kostreba, Elk River; 5. Trent Brutger, Watkins

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 2. Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls; 3. Jason Kast, Fairmount, ND; 4. Christian Kast, Fairmount, ND; 5. Tristan Raths, Donnelly

SUNDAY TOP-FIVE FINISHERS -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 2. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 3. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 4. Josh Muzik, Brandon; 5. Scott Oeltjen, Villard

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 2. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 3. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 4. Jason Thoennes, Brandon; 5. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon

WISSOTA STREET STOCK - 1. Justin Vogel, Brooten; 2. Ty Agen, Chippewa Falls, WI; 3. Kolten Brauer, Eyota; 4. Nick Traynor, Barron, WI; 5. Kolby Kiehl, Barron, WI

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK - 1. Carson Miller, Carlos; 2. Ryan Kostreba, Elk River; 3. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 4. Travis Vanderby, Alexandria; 5. Matt Miller, Glenwood

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 2. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade; 3. Joe Martin, Willmar; 4. Tristan Raths, Donnelly; 5. Blayne Sweet, Sauk Centre

POINTS STANDINGS (TOP-FIVE through three races) -

MIDWEST MODS - 1. Ron Saurer, Dalton, 302; 2. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus, 300; 3. Shawn Olson, Alexandria, 297; 4. Josh Muzik, Brandon, 296; 5. Taylor Bitzan, 293

WISSOTA MODS - 1. Jason Thoennes, Garfield, 310; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon, 293; 3. Brady Gerdes, 290; 4. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, 275; 5. Brendan Blascyk, 259

WISSOTA STREET STOCK - 1. Justin Vogel, Brooten, 326; 2. Eric Riley, Morris, 272; 3. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown, 255; 4 JJ Nieuwbeerta, Alexandria, 252; 5. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend, 230

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK - 1. Karter Reents, Glenwood, 301; 2. Trevor Saurer, Dalton, 300; 3. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria, 298; 4. Matt Miller, Glenwood, 285; 5. Carson Miller, Carlos, 283

SHORT TRACKERS - 1. Kole Kampsen, Belgrade, 328; 2. Tristan Raths, Donnelly, 291; 3. Kevin Wahl, Fergus Falls, 287; 4. Christian Kast, Fairmount, ND, 277; 5. Hunter Goulet, Fargo, 273

