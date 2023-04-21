Wrestling: Osakis takes a step forward

OSAKIS - The Osakis wrestling team saw progress in the 2022-23 season and recently recognized their season.

For the girls team, sophomore Joy Kral was named the girls team’s most valuable wrestler. Kral (185) earned a win at the state tournament and found her way to the medal stand, placing sixth. She had a 7-6 record in her sophomore season and tied Emmarose Olschlager (10-15) in takedowns with 12.

Olschlager led the girls team in pins with 12.

Reggie George (106) had a stellar sophomore year, as he had a 40-3 record and made the state tournament, and was named the Osakis varsity team MVP.

Joining George and Kral at the Class A State Tournament were Gaven Cimbura (160) and Jacob Taplin (132).

Taplin finished the season with an 29-11 record this season and took home the team’s Phil Benedict Takedown Award with 77.

Cimbura earned a 35-13 record this season and led the team in escapes with 30.

8th-grader Conner Koep (195) had a 18-21 record this season and earned the team’s most valuable wrestler award, while senior Kale Drevlow (152) earned a 32-8 record and won the OHS Pin Award.

Sophomore Zackery Bruder (13-24, 120) led the team in reversals with 28.

On the JV side, Blake Fischer was named the most valuable wrestler, while Demetrius Redektze and led the team in pins with 11. Zachary Harlow led the team in takedowns with 29.