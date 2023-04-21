99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Wrestling: Osakis takes a step forward

The Silverstreaks made some nice strides in the 2022-23 season.

Osakis Celebration-DSC_4137.JPG
Osakis head coach Doug Johnson (center) hugs Joy Kral (right) after winning a match at the 2023 MSHSL State Tournament on March 4, 2023. Kral placed sixth in the 185-pound bracket.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM

OSAKIS - The Osakis wrestling team saw progress in the 2022-23 season and recently recognized their season.

For the girls team, sophomore Joy Kral was named the girls team’s most valuable wrestler. Kral (185) earned a win at the state tournament and found her way to the medal stand, placing sixth. She had a 7-6 record in her sophomore season and tied Emmarose Olschlager (10-15) in takedowns with 12.

Olschlager led the girls team in pins with 12.

Reggie George (106) had a stellar sophomore year, as he had a 40-3 record and made the state tournament, and was named the Osakis varsity team MVP.

Joining George and Kral at the Class A State Tournament were Gaven Cimbura (160) and Jacob Taplin (132).

ADVERTISEMENT

Taplin finished the season with an 29-11 record this season and took home the team’s Phil Benedict Takedown Award with 77.

Cimbura earned a 35-13 record this season and led the team in escapes with 30.

8th-grader Conner Koep (195) had a 18-21 record this season and earned the team’s most valuable wrestler award, while senior Kale Drevlow (152) earned a 32-8 record and won the OHS Pin Award.

Sophomore Zackery Bruder (13-24, 120) led the team in reversals with 28.

On the JV side, Blake Fischer was named the most valuable wrestler, while Demetrius Redektze and led the team in pins with 11. Zachary Harlow led the team in takedowns with 29.

FB_IMG_1680579255040.jpg
1/2: Members of the 2022-23 Osakis wrestling team hold up their awards at their awards banquet.
FB_IMG_1680579271172.jpg
2/2: Osakis' Emmarose Olschlager (left) and Joy Kral (right) hold up their awards after the 2022-23 wrestling banquet.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Golf
Prep
Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice
May 11, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Minnewaska - McKenzie Luetmer-DSC_8736.JPG
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Lakers get the bats going in wins over WCA
May 10, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff