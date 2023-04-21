Wrestling: Knights recognize another big year

The 2022-23 season was another year where the West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team finished at the top of Class A.

This season, the Knights once again won the Section 6A team title and won a match at the Class A State Team Tournament in March. The Knights placed sixth at the state team tournament this season.

The Knights had seven state qualifiers including senior Anthony Sykora. Sykora had

Sykora finished his career with a 226-47 varsity record, as a six-time state qualifier, a three-time all-state wrestler, a state champion (2022 - 170), and, with the results of this year's state tournament, a two-time state finalist (including a state title in 2021).

Sykora is headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead, to wrestle and play football in college.

Sykora was voted the team’s MVP for the season and finished with the most wins (51), falls (36), technical falls (2), and team points (286).

With his runner-up finish at 182, Sykora made the all-state tournament team, along with Hunter Gruchow (145).

Gruchow made a deep run in the state tournament and finished runner-up at 145 pounds. He led the team in major decisions (10), takedowns (121), two-point near falls (18), and match points (383). He also tied for the most reversals (14) with Adam Lohse.

WCA-A-B-E's Hunter Gruchow tries to pin Crookston's Ethan Bowman during their quarterfinal match at the Class A state tournament on March 3, 2023. Gruchow won the match to advance to the semifinals. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Gruchow took home the team’s hardest worker and most exciting wrestler awards.

The Knights also had all-state finishers in Solomon Wales (138) and Hunter Gruchow (106).

Wales placed fourth in the 138-pound bracket while Gruchow placed sixth at 106.

Wales finished with the most three-point near falls (24) and near fall points (94).

Along with these four, Beau Robinson (195), Will Rustan (220), and Justin Blascyk (285) rounded out their seasons by making it to the state tournament.

Jeremy Blascyk led the team in escapes with 45.

Both Gruchows, Wales, Sykora, and Robinson, along with Ezekiel Sieckert (170) and Justin Blascyk (285), made the All-West Central Conference team.

WCA-A-B-E's Solomon Wales tries to cradle B-H-V-PP's Blake Sumstad during their match 152 pounds in the Section 6A Team Tournament championship in Barrett on Feb. 17, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Sieckert was named the team’s most improved wrestler while Jeremy Blascyk won the Team Spirit award.

Evan Dingwall was named the rookie of the year for the program and earned a big win at the state team tournament that helped the team place sixth.

On the JV side, Freddi Munoz took home JV MVP and Most Improved honors, while Nathan Brethorst won the JV Hardest Worker honor.

Terina Blascyk was named the team’s manager of the year.

The Knights saw their wrestling program grow in numbers this season. This includes growth at the elementary level and in girls wrestling.

On the girls wrestling team, the Knights had a handful of wrestlers compete at the section tournament, including Ava Lohse and Lucea Wales, who both placed third in their bracket.

In the classroom, the Knights had a strong season as they earned the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Gold honor with a 3.54 cumulative GPA. This was just the tip of the mountain when it comes to academic awards for the Knights.

With a growing number of student-athletes for the Knights, a strength for the program moving forward appears to be numbers.

VARSITY LETTER-WINNERS - 1st year - Ashlyn Lohse, Gavin Flint, Lucea Wales, Kolby Peters, Skylar LaRue, Tucker McGee, Ava Lohse, Evan Dingwall; 2nd year - Owen Gruchow, Will Rustan, Jeremy Blascyk; 3rd year - Sam Olson, Ezekiel Sieckert, Carter Lohse; 4th year - Adam Lohse, Beau Robinson, Hunter Gruchow, Justin Blascyk; 5th year - Solomon Wales;

WCA-A-B-E Wins/Pins awards -

Guillotine/MWCA 25 pins - Will Rustan, Carter Lohse

Guillotine/MWCA 50 pins - Solomon Wales, Owen Gruchow, Justin Blascyk, Beau Robinson

Knights 50 wins - Carter Lohse, Owen Gruchow, Will Rustan, Beau Robinson

Guillotine/MWCA - Justin Blascyk and Beau Robinson

Knights - 75 pins awards - Adam Lohse and Hunter Gruchow

Guillotine/MWCA 100 win awards - Adam Lohse, Solomon Wales and Hunter Gruchow

Guillotine/MWCA 200 wins - Anthony Sykora

Guillotine/MWCA - 100 pins- Anthony Sykora

Perfect attendance award: Owen Gruchow, Hunter Gruchow, Adam Lohse, Kolby Peters, Will Rustan, Justin Blascyk, Anthony Sykora, Evan Dingwall, Jeremy Blascyk, Blake Flint, Gavin Flint

MSHSL Spotlight on Scholarship (3.0 GPA or higher) - Evan Dingwall, Nathan Brethorst, Lucea Wales, Solomon Wales, Ilsa Wales, Emma Olson, Payton Fagre, Tucker Johnson, Freddie Munoz, Ashlyn Lohse, Skylar LaRue, Natalea Olson, Colton Braun-Koplin, Charles Bolgrean, Kyra McGrath, Keyenna Gehrke, Ava Lohse, Owen Gruchow, Logan Schmall, Kyle Klaahsen, Sam Olson, Anthony Sykora, Beau Robinson, Blake Flint, Justin Blascyk, William Rustan, Carter Lohse, Adam Lohse, Annika Brunkow, Terina Blascyk, Tucker McGee, Hunter Gruchow, Gavin Flint, Nicholas Dulas, Jeremy Blascyk, Jasmine Ulrich, Ezekiel Sieckert, Logon Long

