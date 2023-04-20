Wrestling: Alexandria finishes as academic state champions

ALEXANDRIA - Led by all-state wrestler Blaze Nelson (37-10), the Alexandria Cardinals had another strong season.

Nelson, a five-time state qualifier, placed sixth at 145 pounds in Class AA in his senior season and was one of three state qualifiers along with 8th-grader Nolan Fettig (44-4, 106) and Mason McGrane (32-6, 126).

Nelson led the team in takedowns with 64 and led the team in falls with 26.

Alexandria's Blaze Nelson works for a pin against Sartell-St. Stephen's Kaden Brooks in a dual on Dec. 8, 2022. Nelson earned the pin which helped Alexandria earn the win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria had a 24-11 dual record this season.

Fettig, McGrane, and Kelly Johnson made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, while seniors Landon Seward, Cody Vatnsdal, and sophomore Luke Maanum were honorable mentions.

Fettig was named the team’s MVP (275 points), while Johnson won the team’s Big Ole Award. Nelson and Johnson split the hardest worker award.

Freshman Zachary Brezina was named the most improved wrestler, while Seward won the Spirit award.

Rounding out the team awards, while junior Karl Franson won the team’s Diamond in the Rough award.

Alexandria finished the season as the Class AA Academic State champions. The top ten wrestlers averaged a 3.88 GPA this season.

Alexandria freshman Nolan Fettig tries to turn Annandale-Maple Lake’s Cassen Brumm on his back during the finals match at 106 pounds at the Big Ole Invitational on Jan. 14, 2023. Fettig pinned to Brumm in 56 seconds to win the title. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Cardinals have many wrestlers earn academic all-state honors.

Alexandria’s MSHSL Academic Gold Award (3.6 - 4.0) recipients included Zach Brezina, Brenden Bryce, Gavin Engelbrecht, Dylan Gray, Kelly Johnson, Jordan Nicholson, Landon Raths, Zachary Richards, Cody Vatnsdal, Cole Vatnsdal, Ramiro Villanueva, Isaac Seward, Nolan Fettig, while MSHSL Academic Silver Award (3.0-3.5) recipients included Landon Day, Jesse Fitzgerald, Jacob Loween, Reed Mellgren, Landon Seward, and Logan Timm.

Alexandria Letter winners - Nolan Fettig, Isaac Seward, Ty Larson, Zachary Richards, Logan Timm, Mason McGrane, Mason Evjen, Isaac Saffert, Jacob Loween, Zachary Brezina, Blaze Nelson, Landon Arvidson, Gavin Engelbrecht, Karl Franson, Kelly Johnson, Wyatt Marshall, Landon Seward, Pablo Garcia, Jordan Nicholson, Cody Vatnsdal, Luke Maanum, Brenden Bryce, Drayson Elfering, Dylan Gray, Caleb Laurent, Landon Raths, Jackson Saffert, Cole Vatnsdal, Ashton Schlosser

