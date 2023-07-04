Where are they Now: Multiple track and field, and tennis athletes shine at season's end

ALEXANDRIA — This is a look at how some area athletes are doing at their respective colleges or in their athletic careers. Similar pieces will run periodically through the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Many track and field college student-athletes from the area have finished their athletic seasons in which they had success. This article takes a look at how some track and field, along with tennis athletes, did at the end of their seasons.

This includes recent Alexandria alum Mya Lesnar, who is a junior at Colorado State. After a successful indoor season that included a Mountain West Indoor Conference title, Lesnar earned a top-15 finish at the NCAA DI Outdoors National Championships.

On June 10, 2023, at the NCAA DI Outdoors National Championships, Lesnar took 17th in the Shot Put with a throw of 16.72m and 14th in the Hammer Throw with a throw of 61.73m.

Lesnar also had two other top-20 finishes in the NCAA West Region championships on May 27, 2023. Lesnar transferred to Colorado State from Arizona State prior to this year, and she won four meets in her first year at Colorado State.

For the North Dakota State women’s track and field team, Aleah Miller finished seventh in the 1500m run (4:36.45) at the Summit League Outdoor Championships on May 11-13. A few weeks prior, Miller, who is a freshman, finished third in the distance medley relay at the Drake Relays with a time of 11:31.53.

Alexandria alums Emma Ecker and Caitlin Bright competed for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits this season.

Bright ended her junior season with top-10 finishes at the Summit League Outdoor Championships. Bright finished fifth in the 10,000m run (37:09.96, a personal record) and ninth in the 5,000m (17:25.53).

Ecker, who is a freshman, ended her season by posting personal records in the 800m (2:16.88 - 94th) and in the 1500m run (4:40.83 - 153rd) at the Bryan Hill Invitational on April 15.

For the University of Minnesota, redshirt sophomore McKenzie Duwenhoegger (Alexandria) took first place in the shot put (13.57m) Janis Rider / Doug Bolostorff Invitational in St. Paul (April 27-29).

Alexandria alum Will Heydt finished his freshman year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with an all-conference team. In the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Outdoor Championships (May 11-13 in St. Paul), Heydt finished third in the triple jump of 14.34 (a personal record). He also earned 14th in the long jump (6.44 m).

Heydt’s high school teammate, Christian Doumbia, finished near the top in his conference as well. Competing for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Doumbia rounded out his freshman season by finishing fourth in the 200m finals (22.13) at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoors Championships on May 6, 2023.

After he broke the Concordia-Moorhead (NCAA DIII) men's track and field program record in the 100m dash with a time of 10.86 in a meet in early April, Alexandria alum Nolan Morical finished a successful sophomore season.

In the MIAC outdoor championship meet, Morical placed 16th in the 100m dash (11.33) and 14th in the 200m (22.53).

Alexandria alum Kaye Paschka rounded out her track and field senior year at Augustana (SD) this past spring. She ended her season on the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. At the NSIC Outdoor Championships, she placed fifth in the 100m hurdles with a personal best time of 15.04.

Cailey Schlosser and Meg Schercliffe competed for the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Schlosser, an Ashby alum, had a solid finish in her last competition of her sophomore season. At the Marauders-Mystics Tune-up on May 3, 2023, she earned third in the discus (32.23m) and seventh in the javelin throw (28.10m).

Schercliffe, an Alexandria alum who is in her junior year at Minnesota-Crookston, competed in the UWL qualifier on May 18, 2023, to end her season. She took 13th in the 200m dash (26.56) and was a part of the 4x400m relay that took second place with a time of 3:59.43.

The University of Sioux Falls has four area alums who played on the girls tennis team; Minnewaska alums Annika Randt, Danielle, and Alissa Thorfinnson, and Alexandria alum Brianna Holm.

As a sophomore, Randt had a 1-2 singles record and a 1-1 doubles record, while Danielle, as a junior, had an 8-8 doubles record and a 5-5 singles record while finishing on the 2023 CSC Academic All-District team, and Alissa had a 5-7 doubles record in her freshman season.

Holm finished her sophomore year with a 4-4 singles record and a 2-4 doubles record.

