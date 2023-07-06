Where are they now: Hunter Rebrovich wraps up senior season at South Dakota

NOTE: This is a look at how some area athletes are doing at their respective colleges or in their athletic careers. Similar pieces will run periodically through the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria golf programs have storied tradition and have had many golfers compete at the collegiate level. Here’s an update on some of the recent golfers from the area in their post-high school endeavors.

Hunter Rebrovich wrapped up his senior season at the University of South Dakota this spring and has finished with the ninth-best career scoring average in the school’s history (75.46). He had nine par-or-under rounds this season which puts him at ninth-best in that category in the school’s history.

Rebrovich played two seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato before transferring to South Dakota prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Rebrovich played in 12 events this spring and had a stroke average of 75.18. He had three top-20 finishes this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Western Illinois Invite on April 3-4, 2023 (72 70 75 = 217).

He ended his season with a tied-for 29th place finish (79 72 81 - 232) at the Summit League Championship in Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 30-May 2, 2023. South Dakota tied for seventh as a team at the tournament with South Dakota State, another team that features an Alexandria alum.

Noah Boraas File mug

Noah Boraas, has finished his senior season of college golf at South Dakota State, was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District back in May. Boraas finished the year with a 3.63 undergraduate GPA in business economics and a 3.88 graduate GPA in consumer affairs.

On the course, Boraas had a 76.35 stroke average this season in 17 rounds played. In his career, Boraas finished with a 75.97 stroke average in 30 rounds. Boraas played in six events this season. His best finish was a tied-for ninth finish at Duel at the Bluffs - B Team event on April 10, 2023.

Alexandria senior Lauren Rebrovich ended her senior season by helping the Cardinals win back-to-back state titles with the second coming on June 15, 2022. Rebrovich is a college golfer at Minnesota State-Mankato Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Lauren Rebrovich has completed her freshman season at MSU-Mankato. She played in four events this season and finished with a stroke average of 82.1. Her best finish this season was a tied-for second-place finish in the Golden Bear Classic on Sept. 19-20, 2022 (77 68 = 145).

Her high school teammate, Cora Larson, just completed her freshman year at North Dakota State. The Alexandria alum finished the season with a stroke average of 77.50 in 20 rounds and had two top-10 finishes this season. She tied for sixth at the NDSU Fall Invitational on Sept. 6-7, 2022 (80 73 - 153) and the Stampede at the Creek on April 10-11, 2023, she tied for 10th (77 74 76 - 227).

Cora Larson File mug

Former Alexandria standout and Bemidji State alum Lauren Stockmoe has been a coach for the Alexandria High School girls golf team and the Alexandria College programs since the late spring of 2022.