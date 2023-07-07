Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Where are they now: Alex Koep finishes 7-1 on the mound in 2023 college season

A roundup of how some area alums have done in their college baseball careers.

2-Urbank, Alex Koep-DSC_9670.JPG
Alex Koep takes an at-bat during the Region 16C Tournament in the summer of 2022. Koep shined on the mound in the Class C state tournament opener on Aug. 20, throwing seven strong innings where he struck out 12 to help the Urbank Bombers to a 4-2 win over the Sartell Muskies. Koep is a senior at the University of Minnesota-Crookston and just became the first player in school history to win the NSIC Pitcher of the Year award.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 1:48 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Lots of high school baseball players from the Alexandria area have gone on to have successful careers at the collegiate level. Here’s an update on how some area alums are doing in their collegiate baseball careers so far.

Parkers Prairie alum Alex Koep was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year this spring after a stellar season with the University of Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles.

Koep had a 7-1 record on the mound this year as a junior and finished with a 2.43 ERA. He had 77 strikeouts this year and became the first player in Minnesota-Crookston history to win the conference pitcher of the year award.

Minnesota-Crookston had a 38-20 record this year.

Koep has played a couple of games with the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League this summer and has a 1-1 record on the mound.

Three Alexandria area alums were a part of the inaugural Alexandria College baseball season, Hunter Norby (Ashby), Parker Jendro (Alexandria), and Torin Olson (Ashby). 

Parker Jendro-DSC_1736.JPG
Alexandria College's Parker Jendro throws a pitch during game two of a doubleheader on May 5, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Jendro made eight appearances on the mound for the Legends and had a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts on the year.

Olson played in 10 games this season, stole two bases, and scored three times. Norby had 10 at-bats, three runs, three hits, and four RBIs.

Alexandria alum Shay Endres finished the 2023 season with a 2-4 record on the mound for Southwest Minnesota State in his sophomore year. He had a shutout win this year, and he had 24 strikeouts.

Alex - 03 Shay Endres - DSC_4241.JPG
Alexandria's Shay Endres high-fives teammates after scoring a run in the team's 11-7 win over the Osakis Hawks on July 24, 2022. Endres had three hits in the game. The Alexandria Black Sox finish the 2022 regular season with an 8-3 record and are set to defend its Minnesota Baseball Association Region 16C title. Endres spent his sophomore season of college with Southwest Minnesota State with 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

SMSU had a 27-17 record this year.

In his freshman year, Alexandria alum JD Hennen had a 1-0 record with a 6.75 ERA for Augustana (SD).

Augustana had a 47-21 record this year and won a couple of games in the NCAA DII National Tournament before being eliminated in the elimination bracket.

Alexandria alums Will Suchy and Brock Lerfald, along with Minnewaska alums Matt and Mitchell Gruber are on the Concordia College (Moorhead) baseball team.

Suchy and Lerfald just finished their freshman seasons in the program.

Mitchell Gruber, a sophomore, had one hit, one run and three RBIs. Matt Gruber, who is a senior, finished fifth on the team in batting average at .350, and he led the team in doubles with 10. He also had 31 RBIs and two home runs.

Concordia-Moorhead had a 21-18 record this spring.

Alexandria native Nate Hammerback spent his freshman season as a member of the University of Sioux Falls baseball team.

Sioux Falls had a 15-35 record this year.

