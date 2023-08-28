Volleyball: WCA opens season with tournament play at Howard Lake

The West Central Area volleyball team kicked off its season on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Invite in Howard Lake.

The Knights finished the day with a record of 1-3 having faced some difficult opponents, including Annandale, which finished third in the Class 2A state tournament in 2022.

“This was a learning experience,” WCA head coach Missy Foslien said. “It’s good to have some challenges to push us to get better. We are also adjusting to injured players coming back and figuring out how to settle into our roles.”

WCA started off tournament play with a win over Kimball Area, 2-0 (25-23, 25-18). Mya Foslien led the team with 10 kills, and Macy Grosz paced the team with 16 assists and two serving aces. Madelyn Westrom led the defense with 14 digs. The team was down by as many as seven points early in the first set but found its feet to claim the early victory.

The Knights then faced Annandale and fell, 2-0 (25-14, 25-22). Mya Foslien, Grosz and Westrom again led the team in kills, assists and digs with six, 16 and 15, respectively. The team also recorded four blocks.

In the second set Annandale put in its subs but had to return them to the floor when WCA made a push.

“We had them scared,” coach Foslien said. “But this fast-paced team exposed our weaknesses, including holes in our blocking and defense.”

WCA’s third game was against Melrose, which it lost, 2-0 (25-18, 25-21). Westrom led the team on offense and defense with five kills and 21 digs. Grosz again paced the team with 16 assists. Izzy Puchalski tallied a serving ace, and Mya Foslien notched a block.

The Knights will have a couple more shots against Melrose in conference play, at home on Sep. 5 and again on Sep. 26 at Melrose.

WCA’s final game was a loss against Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 2-1 (10-25, 25-21, 19-17). Mya Foslien recorded 13 kills, and Grosz had 19 assists. Puchalski led the team with 13 digs, and Whitney Westrom served four aces.

“We have a lot to get ready for Tuesday when we face Sauk Centre for our first conference game,” coach Foslien said. “There are some holes in our defense that we need to fix, and we need to be more disciplined at keeping the court balanced. We also need more than one player to rely on for executing plays, and we can’t let teams have runs of 3 or 4 or more points at a time.”

The Knights will travel to Sauk Centre for their next match at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Other area volleyball scores from Aug. 25-26, 2023

Aug. 25 -

Albany 2, Osakis 0

Watertown-Mayer 2, Osakis 0

Aug. 26 -

Cannon Falls 3, Alexandria 2

Osakis 2, Big Lake 0