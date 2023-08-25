Volleyball: West Central Area is experienced and energized heading into 2023

BARRETT - Following back-to-back winning seasons, West Central Area volleyball head coach, Missy Foslien has eight athletes returning with varsity experience on her 2023 roster: Whitney and Madelyn Westrom, Alaina Sykora, Macy Grosz, Mya Foslien, Sophie Sanstead, Wylie McNally and Izzy Puchalski.

With such an experienced group, Foslien expects big things from her squad this season.

“As a team, our goal is always going to be giving it our all for each other,” Foslien said. “The girls and I want this season to extend as far as we can take it. [We have] experience, grit and energy. These girls love the game, and when they are in the zone, they can play pretty remarkable volleyball.”

A couple of those remarkable athletes are on pace to eclipse some impressive career marks this season. Juniors Grosz and Mya Foslien could both notch 1,000 career digs. Foslien is also on track to tally her 1000th career kill, and Grosz could surpass the 2,000 career assists mark early in the season.

Coach Foslien is equally bullish about the rest of the squad and hopes for an aggressive year offensively and while serving. Defensively, the team is a bit vulnerable because it lacks height, but Foslien expects the group to be scrappy and to contest and get touches at the net to slow down the ball for the rest of the defense.

The Knights face a tough regular season schedule that includes BOLD, Sauk Centre, Minnewaska, and Melrose.

But the difficult schedule should make the team primed and ready to compete with Henning, Breckenridge, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for the section title.

WCA was in Section 3AA last season but will now be in Section 6A.

This change happened because of enrollment numbers, and WCA was moved from Class AA to Class A in boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and football, the latter of which was a result of a co-op with Ashby being dissolved.

“Their sections have now significantly changed,” WCA activities director Jake Foslein said. “Unfortunately or fortunately, depending on how you look at our schedules are always done a year ahead of time. With us not anticipating the move to Class A, they may have more AA schools on their schedule, which credit to our coaches who don't mind playing them. We're going give them a competitive game, and hopefully, we end up on top, but it should really prepare our kids for playoffs. It should be fun.

2023 WEST CENTRAL AREA VOLLEYBALL ROSTER

SENIORS - Madelyn Westrom, OPP; Alaina Sykora, DS; Whitney Westrom, MH; Teagan Winter, OPP; Maci Robinson, OPP; Kaia Giese, DS; JUNIORS - Keira Gehrke, OH; Macy Grosz, S; Sophie Sanstead, DS/L; Mya Foslien, OH; Wylie McNally, OH; SOPHOMORES - Madi Fagre, OH; Izzy Puchalski, MH; Lily Mahoney; MH; FRESHMAN - Jaclynn Nelson; COACHES - Head Coach - Missy Foslien, 5th season; ASSISTANT COACHES -Morgan McGaffey, Lauren Beyer; MANAGERS - Hayley Schmall, Lindsay Woessner; ATHLETIC TRAINER - Cassie Bugbee

WCA VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 10 a.m.

Aug. 29 at Sauk Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m.

Sep. 5 vs Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 7 at Minnewaska Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 12 at Benson, 6 p.m.

Sep. 14 at BOLD, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 19 vs Montevideo

Sep. 21 vs Sauk Centre

Sep. 23 at Parkers Prairie Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Sep. 26 at Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 28 at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs BOLD, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs Minnewaska Area, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs Benson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.