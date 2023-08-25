Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball: West Central Area is experienced and energized heading into 2023

The squad has eight returning varsity athletes.

W-Whitney Westrom-DSC_8000.JPG
West Central Area's Whitney Westrom (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a point in the fourth set of a match against Minnewaska on Oct. 6, 2022. Westrom is now a senior heading into 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
By Jake Sutherlin and Sam Stuve
Today at 5:10 AM

BARRETT - Following back-to-back winning seasons, West Central Area volleyball head coach, Missy Foslien has eight athletes returning with varsity experience on her 2023 roster: Whitney and Madelyn Westrom, Alaina Sykora, Macy Grosz, Mya Foslien, Sophie Sanstead, Wylie McNally and Izzy Puchalski.

With such an experienced group, Foslien expects big things from her squad this season.

“As a team, our goal is always going to be giving it our all for each other,” Foslien said. “The girls and I want this season to extend as far as we can take it. [We have] experience, grit and energy. These girls love the game, and when they are in the zone, they can play pretty remarkable volleyball.”

A couple of those remarkable athletes are on pace to eclipse some impressive career marks this season. Juniors Grosz and Mya Foslien could both notch 1,000 career digs. Foslien is also on track to tally her 1000th career kill, and Grosz could surpass the 2,000 career assists mark early in the season.

Coach Foslien is equally bullish about the rest of the squad and hopes for an aggressive year offensively and while serving. Defensively, the team is a bit vulnerable because it lacks height, but Foslien expects the group to be scrappy and to contest and get touches at the net to slow down the ball for the rest of the defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knights face a tough regular season schedule that includes BOLD, Sauk Centre, Minnewaska, and Melrose.

But the difficult schedule should make the team primed and ready to compete with Henning, Breckenridge, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for the section title.

WCA was in Section 3AA last season but will now be in Section 6A.

This change happened because of enrollment numbers, and WCA was moved from Class AA to Class A in boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and football, the latter of which was a result of a co-op with Ashby being dissolved.

“Their sections have now significantly changed,” WCA activities director Jake Foslein said. “Unfortunately or fortunately, depending on how you look at our schedules are always done a year ahead of time. With us not anticipating the move to Class A, they may have more AA schools on their schedule, which credit to our coaches who don't mind playing them. We're going give them a competitive game, and hopefully, we end up on top, but it should really prepare our kids for playoffs. It should be fun.

2023 WEST CENTRAL AREA VOLLEYBALL ROSTER

SENIORS - Madelyn Westrom, OPP; Alaina Sykora, DS; Whitney Westrom, MH; Teagan Winter, OPP; Maci Robinson, OPP; Kaia Giese, DS; JUNIORS - Keira Gehrke, OH; Macy Grosz, S; Sophie Sanstead, DS/L; Mya Foslien, OH; Wylie McNally, OH; SOPHOMORES - Madi Fagre, OH; Izzy Puchalski, MH; Lily Mahoney; MH; FRESHMAN - Jaclynn Nelson; COACHES - Head Coach - Missy Foslien, 5th season; ASSISTANT COACHES -Morgan McGaffey, Lauren Beyer; MANAGERS - Hayley Schmall, Lindsay Woessner; ATHLETIC TRAINER - Cassie Bugbee

WCA VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 10 a.m.

Aug. 29 at Sauk Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m.

Sep. 5 vs Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 7 at Minnewaska Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 12 at Benson, 6 p.m.

Sep. 14 at BOLD, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 19 vs Montevideo

Sep. 21 vs Sauk Centre

Sep. 23 at Parkers Prairie Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Sep. 26 at Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 28 at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs BOLD, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs Minnewaska Area, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs Benson, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Fergus Falls Tournament, 9 a.m.

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
Alexandria swimmers watch as Jisella Haskamp dives into the pool during a meet on August 24, 2023.
Prep
Swim and Dive: Alexandria girls start season with win over Little Falls
9h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Emma Ramstorf-DSC_1701.JPG
Prep
Soccer: Alexandria girls move to 1-0 in quick fashion
10h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Cohen Noska-DSC_2125.JPG
Prep
Football: Parkers Prairie ready to compete in new section
18h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria School News.jpg
News
Alexandria superintendent reviews policy for questionable material in classrooms, library
1d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
1.DSC_5030.Sophia Korynta and Kayla Smart.JPG
Prep
Girls soccer: Alexandria has strength in numbers
21h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Trott Bee on clover.jpg
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Here's a great, easy way to help the bees
22m ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Trishaw 224.jpg
News
Trishaw bikes to hit the streets of Alexandria
43m ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff