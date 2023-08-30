Volleyball roundup: Alexandria stymies Brainerd

The Alexandria Cardinals earned their first win of the season on the road in Brainerd on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, and did so in convincing fashion.

Alexandria, who is ranked No. 6 in the Class AAA Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll, earned a 3-0 sweep over Brainerd to move to 1-1 on the year.

Maddi Buysse and Hadley Thul led the Alexandria attack as Buysse finished with a team-high 11 kills, and Thul had 10.

Eva Eisel had seven aces for the Cardinals, while Julia Doherty, Addie Rossum, and Chloe Scholl had a pair. Meadow Zimpel and Thul each had one ace.

Rossum had five kills on the night, while Campbell Jenzen had four, and Sydney Kracht had three.

Jenzen had seven total blocks on the night, while Rossum had four, and Thul and Buysse had one.

Zimpel led the team in assists with 16, while Rossum had 12, and Doherty had three.

Doherty led the Cardinals in digs with 12, while Rossum had nine, Eisel had six, Thul had five, Zimpel had three, Buysse had two, and Amelia Williams and Kracht had one.

Alexandria (1-1) has its first home match of the season on Thursday against Fergus Falls (0-1) at 7 p.m.

Alexandria - 25 25 25 - 3

Brainerd - 16 18 11 - 0

Knights fall to Sauk Centre

The West Central Area Knights faced off against No. 8 (MNVBCA poll) Sauk Centre team (Class AA) on the road on Tuesday, and Sauk Centre defended its home court well in a 3-0 sweep.

“We knew that Sauk Centre, state-ranked, would be tough,” WCA head coach Missy Foslien said. “They have good hitters all around; they have subs and JV players who are solid hitters. We struggled to find another go-to hitter aside from Mya Foslien, who led the team in both digs and kills. Our team needs to have more offensive threats. It wasn’t that we didn’t play hard; We have some fine-tuning to do. We have to do better on the block; they are way too good of a team not to get touches on and slow it down so we have a chance to run our offense. Our serve reception also was a struggle; when we are only able to set one hitter, it really leaves no challenge for the defense. With a team like that you have to be able to spread the offense, and we just were not able to do that.”







Mya Foslein led the Knights (1-4) in kills with 12, while Jaclynn Nelson had four, and Whitney Westrom and Madi Fagre each had three.

Mya Foslein had a double-double on the night as she also had 18 digs, which was a team-high. Izzy Puchalski had 15 digs, Madelyn Westrom and Wylie McNally each had nine digs, and Macy Grosz had six.

Grosz dished out 20 assists, while Madelyn Westrom dished out three.

WCA hosts Morris Area at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

West Central Area - 19 12 19 - 0