Volleyball: Osakis rolls in home opener

OSAKIS - The Osakis volleyball team posted a dominant sweep over the Pierz Pioneers in the team's home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, upping the squad's record to 3-2.

"We got the first point of the match; that was the most important thing for me," Osakis head coach Brittney Sadlemyer said. "I was most nervous about that one, but we served and got an ace."

Following the ace, Osakis and Pierz battled evenly for much of the early part of the first set, but a mid-game serving sequence from Osakis' Greta Faber opened the gap and set the tone for the rest of the night.

"We've been demanding energy and leaning on one another with confidence," Faber said. "We really showed that against Pierz, and that's why we came out with the win."

Osakis' Greta Faber confers with her coach Brittney Sadlemyer during a match on Aug. 29, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The players also credited a strong turnout from the town and a boisterous student section for helping spark the team and making it a memorable night to start the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It brought up our play being around all the cheering," Osakis' Josee Hartshorn said. "We also took those opening game nerves and used that in the best way possible instead of letting it mess us up."

The Silverstreaks dominated each set of their win over the Pioneers at home on Tuesday. The Silverstreaks won the first set 25-14, then the second set 25-18, and the third set 25-7.

"Our confidence has skyrocketed [since 2022]," Faber added. "A lot of times last year, we would get stuck in holes and get down, but this year we've been able to jump back out."

Osakis started the season playing in a tournament in Albany on Aug. 25-26, 2023. Osakis lost to Albany and Watertown-Mayer but earned wins over Big Lake and Maple Lake.

The early season win and 3-2 record signify a noticeable growth from the young team that finished 7-20 in 2022, which was Sadlemyer's first year as head coach.

The Silverstreaks returned 12 of 15 athletes from that season and are hoping the shared experiences over the past year and a half will continue to bring them together. Faber and Hartshorn, who both earned all-conference honors in 2022, are among the returnees.

Osakis' Josee Hartshorn sets the ball during a match on Aug. 29, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

"Our expectations are to keep coming together as a family and control what we can do," Hartshorn said. "And that will push us to our limits and show the best we can do."

"Their expectations for me and my expectations for them [continue to grow]," Sadlemyer added. "There are very few times when we would walk out of the gym unsatisfied. I'm learning how to push their limits, and they're learning to push back so we can make those limits higher. We've focused a lot more on our side of the court and having intention behind our ball. We're not just going out and making errors; we've cleaned it up a lot."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Silverstreaks' next opportunity to showcase those improvements is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when they visit conference foe, the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder.

Pierz - 14 18 7 - 0

Osakis - 25 25 25 - 3

(Full stats are currently unavailable)