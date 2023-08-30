6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball: Osakis rolls in home opener

The Silverstreaks now sit at 3-2 on the year.

Volleyball players contest the ball at the net
Kaelyn Walker swings for Osakis during a match on Aug. 29, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
August 29, 2023 at 11:41 PM

OSAKIS - The Osakis volleyball team posted a dominant sweep over the Pierz Pioneers in the team's home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, upping the squad's record to 3-2.

"We got the first point of the match; that was the most important thing for me," Osakis head coach Brittney Sadlemyer said. "I was most nervous about that one, but we served and got an ace."

Following the ace, Osakis and Pierz battled evenly for much of the early part of the first set, but a mid-game serving sequence from Osakis' Greta Faber opened the gap and set the tone for the rest of the night.

"We've been demanding energy and leaning on one another with confidence," Faber said. "We really showed that against Pierz, and that's why we came out with the win."

GretaDSC_1681.JPG
Osakis' Greta Faber confers with her coach Brittney Sadlemyer during a match on Aug. 29, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

The players also credited a strong turnout from the town and a boisterous student section for helping spark the team and making it a memorable night to start the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It brought up our play being around all the cheering," Osakis' Josee Hartshorn said. "We also took those opening game nerves and used that in the best way possible instead of letting it mess us up."

The Silverstreaks dominated each set of their win over the Pioneers at home on Tuesday. The Silverstreaks won the first set 25-14, then the second set 25-18, and the third set 25-7.

"Our confidence has skyrocketed [since 2022]," Faber added. "A lot of times last year, we would get stuck in holes and get down, but this year we've been able to jump back out."

Osakis started the season playing in a tournament in Albany on Aug. 25-26, 2023. Osakis lost to Albany and Watertown-Mayer but earned wins over Big Lake and Maple Lake.

The early season win and 3-2 record signify a noticeable growth from the young team that finished 7-20 in 2022, which was Sadlemyer's first year as head coach.

The Silverstreaks returned 12 of 15 athletes from that season and are hoping the shared experiences over the past year and a half will continue to bring them together. Faber and Hartshorn, who both earned all-conference honors in 2022, are among the returnees.

Player sets the ball during a volleyball match.
Osakis' Josee Hartshorn sets the ball during a match on Aug. 29, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

"Our expectations are to keep coming together as a family and control what we can do," Hartshorn said. "And that will push us to our limits and show the best we can do."

"Their expectations for me and my expectations for them [continue to grow]," Sadlemyer added. "There are very few times when we would walk out of the gym unsatisfied. I'm learning how to push their limits, and they're learning to push back so we can make those limits higher. We've focused a lot more on our side of the court and having intention behind our ball. We're not just going out and making errors; we've cleaned it up a lot."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Silverstreaks' next opportunity to showcase those improvements is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when they visit conference foe, the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder.

Pierz - 14 18 7 - 0

Osakis - 25 25 25 - 3

(Full stats are currently unavailable)

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
Pair of blue sport shoes and water laid on a wooden board in a tree autumn alley with maple leaves - accessories for run exercise or workout activity.
Prep
Cross country roundup: Four local schools compete in opening meets
11h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Tennis
Prep
Girls tennis: Osakis sweeps Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
14h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Soccer
Prep
Boys soccer: Alexandria draws with Monticello
14h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Fatality
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Fire
Local
Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Alex - Rogan Anderson and Willmar's Ivan Mares-Ciriaco, Hassan Mohamud-DSC_6286.JPG
Boys soccer: Alexandria battles back to tie Willmar
1h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
senior college.JPG
Lifestyle
Alexandria's Senior College lectures to feature Little Golden Books, alcohol, and U.S. foreign policy
8h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report