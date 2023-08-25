Volleyball: Cardinals bring back solid core

The Alexandria Cardinals finished the 2022 season one of Section 8AAA’s best as they made it to the section title championship game.

The Cardinals have a good nucleus back from a 2022 team that went 16-7 and made it to the Section 8AAA title game.

“We definitely more experienced team with a solid core,” Alexandria head coach Mary Byrne said. “This will give us options offensively and defensively throughout the season.”

Returning for the Cardinals this year is last year’s team defensive player of the year, junior Julia Doherty. Doherty had 173 digs, along with 37 assists, 23 aces, and five kills last season.

Another returner for the Cardinals is junior outside hitter Hadley Thul, who was an All-Central Lakes Conference player after posting a team-high 256 kills for the Cardinals last season, along with 20 blocks, 10 aces, and 168 digs (third-highest on the team).

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Maddi Buysse provides Alexandria with another strong arm on the outside. Buysse was second on the team in kills with 243, along with 20 kills and 111 digs. She also had 24 aces and was an All-Central Lakes Conference honorable mention last season, along with Doherty.

Junior Addie Rossum also had over 100 kills last season, as she finished with 129. Rossum also had 142 digs, 29 aces and 18 blocks.

While the Cardinals have these three, along with Amelia Williams and Chloe Scholl, as players with varsity experience, they do have to fill some court leadership voids left behind with the graduation of two-year starter Charlotte Lempka in the middle and three-year starter Kiya Issendorf at setter.

Alexandria is ranked No. 6 in the Class AAA Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

“This team has a bit more size than in past years and will get stronger as the communication and leadership develops,” Byrne said. “We have to elevate the speed of play in our program and be a competitive team in the conference and section.”

The defending Section 8AAA champions, Detroit Lakes, is clocked in at No. 3, while Rocori sits at No. 7. Both figure to be top contenders in Section 8AAA this year.

2023 ALEXANDRIA VOLLEYBALL

HEAD COACH - Mary Byrne, 6th season

ASSISTANT COACHES - Morgan Scherber, Sam Hess, Andria Tripp, Melissa Bloch, Bailley Peterson

ROSTER - Campbell Jenzen, Hadley Thul, Peyton Goetsch, Eva Eisel, Julia Doherty, Chloe Scholl, Amelia Williams, Maddi Buysse, Aspen Gentele, Addie Rossum, Meadow Zimpel, Caroline Gross, Haily Frederick, Jersey Severson, Ella Eisel, Lauren Beyer, Ava Klimek, Sydney Kracht, Alisa Johnson, Brooke Leagjeld, Maddi Severson, Emily Doherty, Lauren Goetsch, Ana Johnson, Kendra Wolf, Madyson Erickson, Lilly Krusemark, Nicole Skindelien, Emalyn Palmersh, Avery Jesnowski, Clare Buttweiler, Lauren Revering, Grace Westerberg, Carlee Schliepsie

SCHEDULE -

Aug. 26 vs. Cannon Falls (in New Prague), Noon

Aug. 29 at Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Rocori, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Sartell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Willmar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. Moorhead, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Rocori, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Home Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.