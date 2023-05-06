Track and field roundup: Osakis teams take second at LPGE Invite

The Osakis track and field program had solid outings on Thursday as both teams placed second at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Invitational.

Osakis had a combined 12 first-place finishes. The boys scored five first-place finishes, while the girls had seven.

Stewart Jones won the 110m hurdles (16.14), 300m hurdles (42.29), and long jump (19-10.00), while McCarter Kirksey won the discus (130-01.50) and shot put (44-04.50).

On the girls side, Kiley Kranz and Madison Douvier dominated in the throws again. In the discus, Kranz won with a throw of 116-03.00, while Douvier placed second with a throw of 83-04. In the shot put, Kranz won with a throw of 39-01.00 while Douvier placed second with a throw of 34-04.75.

The Osakis girls won three relays on Thursday.

In the 4x100, Addison Roering, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, and Kiana Kendall won with a time of 53.18, while in the 4x400, Ally Boyer, Kendall, Hailey, and Kaelyn won with a time of 1:52.14, and in the 4x800, Boyer, Bella Weisser, Abbi Helwig, and Kaia Fiskness won with a time of 4:21.53.

Kendall also won the 200m (27.56).

The Osakis boys had 146 meet points, while the girls had 153.

“I knew that the kids were going to have a good meet,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said “We had a great practice on Friday (April 28) and had a couple more really good ones at the beginning of this week. I could tell by their focus and how they were getting through things that we were going to see improvements across the board. The buy-in has been great, and the energy level at practice and this meet were noticeably heightened. We had 40 individual PRs and seven of our eight relays ran their best times so far as well. It's fun to see things coming together. Kids like Levi (Ries) and Abbi (Helwig) stepped in last minute on relays, and did a fantastic job in their varsity debut in those spots. That willingness and selflessness is what we need for team success.”

Osakis competes next at the section true team meet in Pelican Rapids on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Staples-Motley, 151.5; 2. Osakis, 146; 3. Holdingford, 145; 4. Browerville, 77; 5. Royalton, 64.5; 6. Upsala-Swanville, 53; 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 45

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Holdingford, 170; 2. Osakis, 153; 3. Staples-Motley, 108; 4. Royalton, 81; 5. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 73; 6. Browerville, 51; 7. Upsala-Swanville, 40

BOYS TOP-SIX RESULTS - 200m - Duncan Tronicke - 24.08, 4th; 400m - Zackery Bruder, 3rd, 55.68; Kaleb Helberg, 6th, 57.54; 1600m - Jacob Taplin, 4th, 5:14.56; 3200m - Jaxon Christner, 5th, 12:20.90; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 16.14; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 42.29; Brennen Gustafson, 5th, 47.05; 4x100m - Kaleb Helberg, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, Brennen Gustafson, 4th, 47.09; 4x200 - Duncan Tronicke, Trenton VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Brennen Gustafson, 2nd, 1:37.57; 4x400 - Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Jacob Taplin, Zackery Bruder, 2nd, 3:48.70; 4x800 - Zackery Bruder, Jacob Taplin, Levi Ries, Jaxon Christner, 3rd, 9:28.25; Shot Put - McCarter Kirksey, 1st, 44-04.50; Discus - McCarter Kirksey, 1st, 130-01.50; Kaleb Helberg, 3rd, 109-00.50, 3rd; Logan Karnes, 4th, 107-06.50; High jump - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 6-02.00; Pole vault - Isaac Ruegemer, 3rd, 9-06.00; Jacob Taplin, 5th, 9-00.00; Christian Nathe, 6th, 8-00.00; Long jump - Stewart Jones, 1st, 19-10.00; Zackery Bruder, 5th, 17-10.00; Triple jump - Duncan Tronicke, 4th, 38-05.00

GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 200m - Kiana Kendall, 1st, 27.56; Kaia Fiskness, 3rd, 27.96; Addison Roering, 4th, 28.00; Ally Boyer, 6th, 28.39; 400m - Bella Weisser, 6th, 1:06.64; 1600m - Kaia Fiskness, 2nd, 5:50.03; 100m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 5th, 18.80; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 5th, 54.99; Harlie Schwope, 6th, 55.99; 4x100 - Kaelyn Walker, Addison Roering, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 1st, 53.18; 4x200 - Ally Boyer, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 1st, 1:52.14; 4x400 - Ally Boyer, Bella Weisser, Abbi Helwig, Kaia Fiskness, 1st, 4:21.53; 4x800 - Bella Weisser, Abbi Helwig, Natalie Albert, Olivia Christians, 3rd, 11:22.45; Shot put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 39-01.00; Madison Douiver, 2nd, 34-04.75; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 116-03; Madison Douvier, 2nd, 83-04; Addison Kranz, 5th, 74-00.50; Pole vault - Emma Nobles, 1st, 7-00.00; Anne Marie Ruegemer, 3rd, 6-00.00; Izabella, Nowak, 6th, 5-00.00; Long jump - Kaelyn Walker, 5th, 14-05.50; Kiana Kendall, 6th, 14-04.00; Triple jump - Stephy Marthaler, 6th, 29-00.50

Lakers earn top-four finishes at New London-Spicer

Minnewaska junior Zachary Palmer, 10, and senior Nick Ankeny, 7, run side-by-side in the boys 1,600-meter run at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

The Minnewaska Lakers teams were one of the best out of a 14-team field at a New London-Spicer meet on Thursday. The Minnewaska boys placed fourth with a team score of 95, while the girls earned third with 92.33 points.

Maeson Tank had two first-place finishes for the boys team with winning the 400m (51.76) and with James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, and Nick Ankeny on the 4x800m relay (8:38.52). Jayce Kovarik won the pole vault (11-06.00).

On the girls side, Lauryn Anekny won the 1600m run (5:34.68) which was one of many top finishes the Laker girls had.

Minnewaska’s section true team meet on Tuesday starts at 3:30 p.m. in Sauk Centre.

TOP-SIX BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Sauk Centre, 146; 2. Litchfield, 111; 3. Annandale, 108; 4. Minnewaska, 95; 5. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 66; 6. New London-Spicer, 43

TOP-SIX GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 158.5; 2. Litchfield, 98.5; 3. Minnewaska, 92.33; 4. Annandale, 82.33; 5. Paynesville, 75; 6. New London-Spicer, 72.5

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Carter Meyer, 12.16, 5th; 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 51.76; 800m - Maeson Tank, 2nd, 2:06.86; James Ward, 6th, 2:20.47; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 5th, 11:17.01; Ian Mills, 6th, 11:19.58; 110m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 5th, 18.11; 300m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 3rd, 43.99; 4x100 - Tristan O’Neil, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer, 5th, 46.81; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Conner Stein, Kaiden Harvey, Owen Meulebroeck, 4th, 1:38.38; 4x400 - James Ward, Blake Andreas, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, 4th, 3:48.62; 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 8:38.52; High jump - James Ward, 5th, 5-06.00; Pole vault - Jayce Kovarik, 1st, 11-06.00; Triple jump - Blake Andreas, 3rd, 38-01.50;

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 200m - McKenzie Luetmer, 3rd, 27.36; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 3rd, 1:00.62; Teagan Stark, 5th, 1:04.50; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 5th, 2:37.91; 1600m - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 5:34.68; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 12:51.28; Kierra Wilmes, 4th, 12:57.12; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 3rd, 49.78; 4x100 - Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann, 6th, 54.46; 4x800 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann, 3rd, 1:54.77; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Makena Thoen, Lauryn Ankeny, 2nd, 4:21.50; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Makena Thoen, Kiearra Wilmes, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 10:30.04; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 2nd, 34-05.00; Triple jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 3rd, 31-08.00;