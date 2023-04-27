Track and Field roundup: Osakis squads take second in Holdingford

The Osakis track and field teams had solid days at the Holdingford Blascziek Invitational on Tuesday.

The Osakis boys team placed second with 120 points, and the girls placed second with 124.33 points.

“With the weather being a little better, we've had a little more consistent training,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said. “That led to decent improvements in the distance and mid-distance races. We need to figure out a few things in the next few weeks to be as competitive as possible. We need to continue to put work in during practice to make improvements, be healthy and show up each day.”

Holdingford won on both sides.

On the girls side, Kiana Kendall had a big day. She won the 100m dash (13.48), the 200m (27.45), placed second in the long jump (15-02.00) and on the 4x100m relay with Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, and Hailey Walker (54.04).

“Kiana had a good meet, winning both the 100 and 200 and having a good jump,” VanNyhuis said. “She's been a good leader for us this year.”

Fiskness took first place in the 800m (2:32.4), while Kiley Kranz won the discus (109-03), Emma Nobles won the pole vault (7-06.00) and the team of Addison Wildman, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker and Addison Roering won the 4x200 (1:57.79).

This was just one of many top-end finishes the girls had to come within 17 points of beating Holdingford.

On the boys side, Stewart Jones won the 110m hurdles (16.19) and the high jump (6-00.00), while McCarter Kirksey won the shot put (43-05.00).

The Osakis boys won the 4x100 relay with the team team of Keaton Lien, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, and Brennen Gustafson clocking in at 46.37.

The Osakis had four second-place finishes and five third-place finishes to earn second and finish 20.33 points behind Holdingford in the 7-team meet.

Osakis is scheduled to be apart of the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hamline University.

HOLDINGFORD BLASCZIEK INVITATIONAL -

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Holdingford, 144.66; 2. Osakis, 124.33; 3. Annandale, 94; 4. Royalton, 60; 5. Melrose Area, 54; 6. Upsala-Swanville, 41; 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 39

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Holdingford, 137.5; 2. Osakis, 120; 3. Annandale, 102.5; 4. Royalton, 65; 5, Upsala-Swanville, 43; 6. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 39; 7. Melrose Area, 31

BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Brenne Gustafson, 4th, 11.83; Keaton Lien, 6th, 12.06; 400m - Kaleb Helberg, 5th, 57.48; 800m - Zackery Bruder, 4th, 2:17.33; 1600m - Jaxon Christner, 3rd, 5:28.59; 3200m - Jacob Taplin, 2nd, 11:31.68; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 16.19; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 43.39; Brennen Gustafson, 6th, 49.12; 4x100 - Keaton Lien, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, Brennen Gustafson, 1st, 46.37; 4x200 -Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, 3rd, 1:40.31; 4x400 - Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Duncan Tronicke, Zackery Bruder, 3rd, 3:51.39; 4x800 - Jacob Taplin, Jaxon Christner, Diego Navarette, Raphael Paquay, 4th, 10:20.76; Shot Put - McCarter Kirksey, 1st, 43-05.00; Logan Karnes, 4th, 35-05.00; Discus - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 113-05; Kaleb Helberg, 3rd, 111-07; Logan Karnes, 6th, 97-06; High Jump - Stewart Jones, 1st, 6-00.00; Pole Vault - Christian Nathe, 3rd, 8-06.00; Long Jump - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 19-08.00; Brennen Gustafson, 6th, 17-08.00; Triple Jump - Duncan Tronicke, 6th, 36-03.50

GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m dash - Kiana Kendall, 1st, 13.48; 200m - Kiana Kendall, 1st, 27.45; 400m - Bella Weisser, 3rd, 1:07.06; 800m - Kaia Fiskness, 1st, 2:32.4; 100m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 5th, 19.38; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 6th, 55.81; 4x100 - Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 2nd, 54.04; 4x200 - Addison Wildman, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Addison Roering, 1st, 1:57.79; 4x400 - Kaelyn Walker, Addison Roering, Ally Boyer, Kia Fiskness, 2nd, 4x800 - Ally Boyer, Olivia Christians, Natalie Albert, Anne Marie Ruegemer, 3rd, 11:49.57; Shot Put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 39-00.00; Madison Douvier, 4th, 31-05.00; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 109-03; Madison Douvier, 4th, 89-07; High Jump - Kaia Fiskness, 5th, 4-06.00; Pole Vault - Emma Nobles, 1st, 7-06.00; Long Jump - Kiana Kendall, 2nd, 15-02.50; Triple Jump - Addison Roering, 5th, 29-03.00

Parkers Prairie, A-B-E earn some top-finishes

The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville and Parkers Prairie teams competed in a meet on Perham on Tuesday and had some top finishes.

For the Parkers Prairie boys, Justin Koehn won the shot put (41-08.50), Ross Kortenbusch won the discus (121-10), Mason Arens won the high jump (5-10.00) and Dominic Reiman won the long jump (18-05.00) and the triple jump (41-00.00).

The boys team placed second while the girls team placed second behind a strong day from Sarah Toyli.

Perham won on both sides.

The A-B-E girls earned fifth behind some top-end finishes from Skylar Bitzan and Lucea Wales.

Wales earned four top-six finishes, including a win in the 200m (27.41), while Bitzan placed second in the 100m (13.16).

The A-B-E boys placed sixth in the 8-team meet.

The A-B-E boys had a handfu of top-six finishes including a third-place finish from Stephen Hamilton in the 300m (24.56) and Nathan Anderson in the 300m hurdles (48.65).

A-B-E and Parkers Prairie look ahead to the Hamline Elite Meet next.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Perham, 159; 2. Parkers Prairie, 138; 3. Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 130; 4. Otter Tail Central, 58; 5. Wadena-Deer Creek, 38; 6. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 28; 7. Frazee, 4; 8. New York Mills, 1

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Perham, 218; 2. Wadena-Deer Creek, 111; 3. Otter Tail Central, 68; 4. Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 64; 5. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 54; 6. New York Mills, 19; 7. Frazee, 15; 8. Parkers Prairie, 7

PARKERS PRAIRIE BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 200m - Ross Kortenbusch, 2nd, 24.51; Tyler Carstensen, 6th, 25.40; 400m - Tyler Carstensen, 3rd, 54.89; 1600m - James Suchy, 6th, 4:54.99; 3200m - James Suchy, 2nd, 10:56.50; 4x100 - 2nd, 48.95; 54.25, 4th; 4x200 - 3:54.38, 4th; 4x800 - 9:50.88, 4th; Shot Put - Justin Koehn, 1st, 41-08.50; Caden Deboer, 2nd, 38-08.50; Discus - Ross Kortenbusch, 1st, 121-10; Caden Deboer, 4th, 100-00; High Jump - Mason Arens, 1st, 5-10.00; Ryder Ashbaugh, 2nd, 5-10.00; Bennet Arceneau, 4th, 5-02.00; Long Jump - Dominic Reiman, 1st, 18-05.00; Mason Arens, 2nd, 17-02.50; Ryder Ashbaugh, 3rd, 17-01.00; Bennet Arceneau, 5th, 16-08.50; Triple Jump - Dominic Reiman, 1st, 41-00.00; Ryder Ashbaugh, 5th, 36-10.00;

PARKERS PRAIRIE GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - Long Jump - Sarah Toyli, 6th, 14-07.00; Triple Jump - Sarah Toyli, 3rd, 33-01.00;

A-B-E BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Logan Haburn, 4th, 11.88; 200m - Stephen Hamilton, 3rd, 24.56; Alession Schott, 4th, 24.91; 3200m - Micah Fossell, 5th, 12:17.10; 110m hurdles - Micah Fuller, 6th, 20.49; 300m hurdles - Nathan Anderson, 3rd, 48.65; Micah Fuller, 5th, 50.12; 4x800 - 10:15.21, 5th; 11:17.72, 6th;

A-B-E GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Skylar Bitzan, 2nd, 13.16; 200m - Lucea Wales - 1st, 27.41; 400m - Ashley Paulson, 6th, 1:09.69; 3200m - Lauren Thoennes, 5th, 14:52.20; 100m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 2nd, 17.20; Taylor Dingwall, 4th, 18.65; 300m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 3rd, 50.81; Taylor Dingwall, 6th, 56.93; 4x100 - 59.75, 5th; 4x200 - 2:19.59, 5th; 2:26.96, 6th; 4x800 - 6th, 11:51.87; High Jump - Taylor Dingwall, 5th, 4-04.00; Triple Jump - Lucea Wales, 2nd, 33-04.00;