Track and field roundup: Osakis sends a good chunk of athletes to state

The Osakis Silverstreaks are once against sending a healthy contingent of athletes down to the Class A State meet in St. Michael as both the boys and girls teams finished fourth at the Section 6A meet in Pelican Rapids on Thursday.

On the boys team, senior Stewart Jones (Long jump, 110m and 300m hurdles) is headed to the state meet, along with sophomore Zackery Bruder (400m), senior McCarter Kirksey (shot put),

And on the girls side, Osakis will be represented by senior Kiley Kranz (shot put and discus), 8th-grader Kaia Fiskness (400m dash), and the 4x100 (Ally Boyer, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall) and 4x200 (Fiskness, Kaeyln Walker, Addison Roering, and Kendall) relay teams.

The top two individuals and top two relays from the section meet qualify for state.

“There were a couple of really close races for us where we barely got in; where we didn't know right away,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said. “We talk about paying attention to the small details that can make a few hundredths of a second difference and how those things are important. This is a great example of how important attention to detail is.”

Jones won Section 6A titles in the triple jump (20-11.00), 110m hurdles (16.07), and 300m hurdles (41.45).

“Stewart had an all-around good day,” VanNyhuis said. “His long jump went well with him jumping the state automatic qualifying standard. He had a couple of jumps that he barely scratched that probably could have been a school record for us (The school record is 21'0). The hurdles looked solid again. This is his first chance to compete at state after missing the second part of the season last year with an injury.”

Kirksey won the shot put (45-09.00), while Bruder took second in the 400 (52.63).

“This is the second time McCarter has qualified for state in the shot put,” VanNyhuis said. “It's been a while since he's thrown that well, but his practices have been good lately. His hard work paid off with a big PR to get him to state.”

Kranz earned her spot in the state meet wins in the shot put (39-03.00) and the discus (114-07.50).

“Kiley did what she was expected to do,” VanNyhuis said. “She brings a lot of experience and calmness. She is going down to state with the goal of improving upon her All-state performances from last year (fourth shot put, seventh discus).”

Fiskness earned second in the 400m (1:01.30) and as a part of the 4x200 with Roering, Kaelyn Walker, and Kendall (1:47.62).

Osakis also earned second in the 4x100 (51.64) along with Boyer, Kaelyn Walker and Hailey Walker.

“The girls sprint relays have really good chemistry,” VanNyhuis said. “The handoffs with the girls were as good as they have been all season, and that was crucial for us. It's always fun getting relays down to state. To experience that with a group makes for a great experience.”

The Osakis girls tied for fourth (56.5 points) and the boys finished fourth too (73.5 points). Perham won the boys and girls title (120.5 and 112 points).

OTHER OSAKIS TOP-FIVE FINISHES - BOYS - 4x200 - Keaton Lien, Trenton VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, 4th, 1:36.90; 4x400 - Kaleb Helberg, Trent VanNyhuis, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, Zackery Bruder, 4th, 3:38.57; Discus - Kaleb Helberg, 5th, 118-11; Triple jump - Duncan Tronicke, 5th, 40-07.25; GIRLS - 4x400 - Bella Weisser, Ally Boyer, Addison Roering, Kaia Fiskness, 5th, 4:16.63; Shot put - Madison Douvier, 4th, 34-04.00;

A-B-E’s Lucea Wales makes state again

A-B-E's Lucea Wales jumps over the final hurdle in the 300m hurdles race that she placed third in at the MSHSL Class State Track and Field Meet on June 10, 2022. Wales is back in the state meet after earning two wins at the Section 6A meet on June 1, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville junior Lucea Wales finishes as an all-state athlete at last year’s state meet and she’s headed back to the state meet after win the 200m dash (26.61) and 300m hurdles (45.66) at the Section 6A meet.

She also placed fourth in the long jump (16-03.50).

A-B-E is happy about posting a handful of personal and season-bests at the Section 6A meet.

“We had several athletes and both relay teams set new PRs,” Wagner said. “The boys 4x100 team tied the school record of 46.36. We are extremely proud of how our team has competed throughout the season and has continued to improve. We want to recognize our three seniors who have left a great impact on our program, Nathan Anderson, Dierk Goeden, and Spencer Olson. These three young men have been big parts of our program for several years and they will be greatly missed. All three are all terrific people who have bright futures ahead of them.”

The girls team placed 11th (26 points) and the boys team tied for 19th (8 points).

Senior Alessio Schott had a top-five as well in the boys 100m dash (12.03).

Nyreen, Mihailovschi make state for WCA

Junior Benjamin Nyreen and senior Roman Mihailovschi will represent the West Central Area Knights at the state meet.

Nyreen qualified for state by placing second in the discus (124-07). Mihailovschi qualified for state by placing fourth in the high jump (6-02.00).

The West Central Area boys tied for 12th (23 points), while the girls placed 18th (11 points).

OTHER WCA TOP-FIVE FINISHES - BOYS - 4x400 - Braydon Stark, Anthony Sykora, Eli Bergman, Roman Mihailovschi, 5th, 3:39.67; Shot put - Isaac Kreft, 4th, 41-11.25; High jump - Roman Mihailovschi, 4th, 6-02.00; GIRLS - High jump - Terina Blascyk, 4th, 5-00.00; Jayden Styba, 3rd, 16-04.00;

Parkers Prairie gets a handful of top-five finishes

The Parkers Prairie Panthers had a handful of top-five finishes in Thursday’s meet.

They had third-place finishes from Ross Kortenbusch (discus, 123-04.50; shot put, 41-11.50) and James Suchy (1600m, 4:45.92).

In the girls meet, Sarah Toyli placed 11th in the 300m hurdles (51.36) and 15th in the long jump (13-08.25), while Alicia Penrose took 12th in the discus.

The Panthers placed sixth in the boys meet with 42 points.

OTHER PARKERS PRAIRIE TOP-FIVE FINISHES - 110m hurdles - Ryder Ashbaugh, 5th, 17.34; High jump - Mason Arens, 5th, 6-00.00; Triple jump - Dominic Reiman, 4th, 41-01.50

Minnewaska sends strong group to state from Section 5A

Minnewaska's McKenzie Luetmer crosses the finish line to win a relay for Minnewaska on April 24, 2023. Minnewaska won the team meet and Luetmer was a part of many wins. Luetmer is headed back to the state meet after some strong finishes at the Section 5A meet on May 31, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Minnewaska Lakers’ strong season continued with a fifth-place finish by the girls and a 10th place finish by the boys at the Section 5A meet on May 31, 2023, at St. John’s University.

“We couldn't be more proud of our boys and girls teams for their efforts,” Minnewaska boys head coach Zach Traphagen said. “We advanced nine events total to next week's State Meet, with a good chunk of kids advancing in multiple events. The section meet is always bittersweet because it is the final meet for some of our seniors who have been such huge pieces to the success of our program over the years. Their focus and determination over the years will be sorely missed, but overall it was a fantastic day to be a Laker.”

On the girls side, the Lakers qualified for state in the 4x400 relay with Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, and McKenzie Luetmer (2nd, 4:06.28) and the 4x800 relay Brooke Kolstoe, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer (2nd, 9:44.85).

Ankeny won the 300m hurdles (47.10), while Jayda Kolstoe won the shot put (37-00.00), and placed second in the discus (106-08), and Luetmer, who was an all-state athlete at last year’s state meet, won the triple jump (34-10.25) and placed second in the 400m (59.46) on Wednesday.

The Laker girls scored 66 team points and finished third. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball won the team meet with 131 points.

On the boys side, junior Maeson Tank (400m and 800m) qualified for the state meet. Tank won the 400m (51.11) and took second in the 800m (1:58.12).

The boys team scored 37.5 team points. Sauk Centre won the boys meet with 96.5 points.

The Class A State meet is on June 8-9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Class A prelims are on Thursday, June 8, at 3:30 p.m. and the finals are on Friday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m.

OTHER MINNEWASKA TOP-FIVE FINISHES - BOYS - 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 3rd, 8:38.17; Pole vault - Jayce Kovarik, 4th, 10-11.00;