Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls win Section 5A True Team title

The Minnewaska girls track and field team bested a 10-team at the Section 5A True Team meet in Sauk Centre on Wednesday to win the meet and advance to the state true team track and field meet in Stillwater.

Minnewaska finished with 563 meet points and beat out runner-up Paynesville by 27.5 points.

“It was extremely tight throughout the meet on the girls side between us, Paynesville and Holdingford,” Coach Zach Traphagen said. “When the girls knew how close it was, they really stepped it up and turned in some very impressive results. We are so proud of how the girls responded in the face of adversity and really showed their competitive spirit to get the job done.”

The Laker girls won the 4x200 (1:52.40), 4x400 (4:15.83), and 4x800 (10:40.96), while McKenzie Luetmer won the 400m (1:01.34), Lauryn Ankeny won the 300m hurdles (48.84) and Jayda Kolstoe won the shot put (36-09.00) and discus (117-02.50).

The Lakers had a total of 14 top-three finishes that helped them advance to the Class A True Team State Championship on May 20, 2023, in Stillwater. The field events start at 10 a.m., while the running events start at 10:15 a.m.

The Minnewaska boys placed fourth in the Section 5A True Team meet with 443.5 points. Sauk Centre won the boys meet with 590.50 points.

Maeson Tank won the 400m (51.21) for Minnewaska, and Minnewaska set a school record in the 4x800 with a time of 8:33.58.

“The boys had some extremely good times on the track, including setting a new school record in the 4x800 relay,” Traphagen said. “Going into the meet we knew it would be extremely difficult to top Sauk Centre, but we really thought we could finish in that top four, which we were able to do. Our boys program is definitely on the rise, and I believe this group is only going to improve moving forward this year, next year and beyond. We're very proud of all the boys.”

The Minnewaska boys had four top-three finishes on the day in Sauk Centre.

SECTION 5A TRUE TEAM MEET

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX RESULTS - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 5th, 13.41; 200m - McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 26.78; Teagan Stark, 5th, 27,68; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 1:01.34; Teagan Stark, 4th, 1:03.94; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 2nd, 2:36.14; Esryn Dahl, 4th, 2:38.54; 1600m - Lauryn Ankeny, 4th, 5:39.81; Olivia Danielson, 5th, 5:56.90; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 12:46.10; Kierra Wilmes, 4th, 12:55.62; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 48.84; Dacia Fleury, 6th, 50.68; 4x100, 4th, 53.86; 4x200, 1st, 1:52.40; 4x400, 1st, 4:15.83; 4x800, 1st, 10:40.96; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 36-09.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 117-02.50; High Jump - Phemie Oeltjen, 5th, 4-08.00; Pole Vault - Lexi Bosek, 2nd, 8-00.00; Phemie Oeltjen, 3rd, 7-06.00; Triple Jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 32-07.50; Dacia Fleury, 3rd, 32-00.25

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX RESULTS - 100m - Asante Adams, 6th, 12.00; 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 51.21; 800m - Maeson Tank, 2nd, 2:02.69; 300m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 2nd, 43.47; Hunter Stadsvold, 5th, 45.45; 4x100, 46.36; 4x200, 4th, 1:37.20; 4x400, 4th, 3:50.51; 4x800, 2nd, 8:33.58; Pole Vault - Jayce Kovarik, 5th, 9-06.00; Triple jump - Blake Andreas, 4th, 37-06.00

Osakis teams place fourth in Pelican Rapids

Osakis' McCarter Kirksey throws the shot put at the Silverstreaks' home meet on April 26, 2022. Kirksey took second in the shot put and fourth in the discus, along with being part of the winning 4x100 relay team with Caleb Goodwin, Jack Petrich, and Brennen Gustafson at the Prairie Conference championship meet on May 18. Kirskey earned two second-place finishes in field events at the Section 6A True Team meet on May 9, 2023. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

In a 14-team field, the Osakis track and field programs took fourth on both sides at the Section 6A True Team Meet in Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.

The Osakis girls had 654 meet points, while the boys had 662.

“We felt really good about our preparation before the meet and our effort at the meet,” Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said. “We had a lot of kids step up and have gutsy performances when the team needed them. The coaches staff is really proud of our athletes and how focused they were. Our coaches and athletes embrace the true team philosophy and it will continue to me our main focus in the future. We were shooting for the top three, but we just missed it. I feel overall our section has improved a lot from last year. Now we have to switch our focus now to the conference meet. That has been circled on our calendar since long before the season started.”

On the girls side, Kiley Kranz won the shot put (40-09.50) and the discus throw (119-00). Kiana Kendall had three top-two finishes, one in the 100m (13.20), the 200m (27.50), and with Stephy Marthaler, Kaelyn Walker, and Hailey Walker, in the 4x100 (54.07).

On the boys side, Stewart Jones won the 110m hurdles (16.21), while McCarter Kirksey took second in the shot put (43-03.75) and discus (124-10.75).

The Osakis girls had eight top-three finishes, while the boys had five,

Browerville won the girls meet with 739 points, while Pelican Rapids won the boys meet with 716 points.

The Parkers Prairie Panthers also competed at the meet. The girls team placed 11th with 276 points, led by a fourth-place finish by Sarah Toyli (15-04.50).

On the boys side, the Panthers placed sixth with 585 points. Dominic Reiman placed second in the long jump (19-06.50) and triple jump (40-00.00).

SECTION 6A TRUE TEAM MEET -

OSAKIS GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Kiana Kendall, 2nd, 13.20; 200m - Kiana Kendall, T2nd, 27.50; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 3rd, 51.14; 4x100 - Stephy Marthaler, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 2nd, 54.07; 4x200 - Ally Boyer, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Addison Roering, 5th, 1:55.16; 4x400 - Kaelyn Walker, Bella Weisser, Abbi Helwig, Kaia Fiskness, 5th, 4:24.11; Pole Vault - Emma Nobles, 3rd, 7-00.00; Long Jump - Kiana Kendall, 5th, 15-03.50; Shot Put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 40-09.50; Madison Douvier, 3rd, 33-05.75; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 119-00; Madison Douvier, 5th, 85-06

OSAKIS BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 800m - Zackery Bruder, 5th, 2:11.37; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 1st, 16.21; Brennen Gustafson, 6th, 45.80; 4x100 - Duncan Tronicke, Noah Goodwin, Jack Petrich, Brennen Gustafson, 4th, 47.72; 4x200 - Christian Nathe, Kaleb Helberg, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, 3rd, 1:40.04; 4x400 - Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Joseph Aaser, Zackery Bruder, 4th, 3:50.12; 4x800 - Joseph Aaser, Levi Ries, Christian Nathe, Trenton VanNyhuis, 5th, 9:42.72; High Jump - Stewart Jones, T4th, 5-10.00; Pole Vault - Isaac Ruegemer, T3rd, 10-00.00; High Jump - Stewart Jones, 4th, 19-04.00; Triple Jump - Duncan Tronicke, 4th, 39-06.25; Shot Put - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 43-03.75; Discus - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 124-10.75; Kaleb Helberg, 5th, 119-07.50

PARKERS PRAIRIE GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - Long Jump - Sarah Toyli, 4th, 15-04.50;

PARKERS PRAIRIE BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 1600m - James Suchy, 4th, 4:46.69; 3200m - James Suchy, 4th, 10:35.67; 110m hurdles - Ryder Ashbaugh, 6th, 18.73; High Jump - Mason Arens, 4th, 5-10.00; Long Jump - Dominic Reiman, 2nd, 19-06.50; Triple Jump - Dominican Reiman, 2nd, 40-00.00; Shot Put - Ross Kortenbusch, 4th, 41-01.75; Discus - Ross Kortenbusch, 4th, 120-08.25

