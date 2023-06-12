Track and field: Relays lead the way for Alexandria at state

ST. MICHAEL - The Alexandria relay teams showed out at the MSHSL Class AA State Meet on June 9-10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School, as one boys and girls team had a top-three finish in the finals on Saturday.

For the girls, it was freshman Citori Halbe, junior Greta Oldenkamp, senior Giselle Jahner and Kasey Soderholm who clocked in at 9:26.49 in the 4x400m relay.

On the boys side, sophomores Elliott Kent, Otto Anderson, along with junior Owen Draper, and senior Riley Wagner finished third in the 4x400m relay (3:26.74).

Alexandria's Owen Draper (front) takes the baton from Otto Anderson (center back) during the 4x400m finals at the Class AA state meet on June 10, 2023, in St. Michael. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

This was one of Anderson’s two top-six finishes, as he also finished fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.21 (a personal record).

Also cracking the top five in an event was junior Jaelyn Miller. Miller earned third place in the girls 1600m run with a time of 4:59.15 (a personal record).

Alexandria's Jaelyn Miller widens the gap on a group of runners in the girls' 1,600-meter run at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

The girls had another relay finish in the top five as sophomore Kaija Schneider, senior Elena Fuglestad, junior Kaia Emter, and sophomore Alison Krasky took fifth in the 4x200m relay (1:45.26).

Rounding out the girls results, Soderholm earned seventh in the 800m run (2:19.17).

On the boys side, Kent, Anderson, Draper and Wagner finished seventh in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:27.81.

In the boys 4x800m relay, Draper and Wagner, along with junior Throck Lehmann and senior Nicolas Wieberdink placed seventh with a time of 8:11.02.

In the field events, sophomore Evan Kludt placed eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-06.50.

Alexandria's Evan Kludt goes airborne during a long jump attempt at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

Senior Jacob Balcome finished seventh in the high jump (6-02.00).

The Alexandria had a pair of top-seven finishes in field events on day one of the state meet.

Junior Elise Maagard finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 114-11.

Schneider placed seventh in the long jump on Friday (16-02.50).

The Alexandria girls placed eighth as a team with 28 meet points, while the boys placed 21st with 20.5 meet points.

Waseca won the boys Class AA state title with 39 points. The girls Class AA state title was won by Monticello with 64 points.

This outing culminated what was another strong season for both Alexandria track and field teams.

Both teams won the Central Lakes Conference title, the Seciton 8AA title, the Section 8AAA true team title and had multiple all-state finishes, which can give the program momentum heading into next spring.

1 / 3: Alexandria's Alison Krasky, left, and Thief River Falls’ Kendra Mehrkens anchor the Class AA girls' 4x200-meter relay during the Minnesota Track & Field meet Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Saint Michael. 2 / 3: Alexandria's Kasey Soderholm, front, gets the baton from teammate Giselle Jahner during the girls 4x800-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. 3 / 3: Alexandria’s Otto Anderson competes in the Class AA boys' 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Minnesota Track & Field meet Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Saint Michael.

2023 CLASS AA STATE MEET -

ALEXANDRIA BOYS - 300m hurdles - Otto Anderson, 5th, 39.21; 4x400m - Elliott Kent, Otto Anderson, Owen Draper, Riley Wagner, 7th, 3:27.81; 4x800m - Throck Lehmann, Nicolas Wieberdink, Owen Draper, Riley Wagner, 7th, 8:11.02; High Jump - Jacob Balcome, 7th, 6-02.00; Long jump - Evan Kludt, 8th, 20-06.50; RESULTS FROM PRELIMS - 100m - Daniel Jackson, 20th, 11.42; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 11th, 22.73; 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 15th, 15.74; Otto Anderson, 16th, 15.96; GIRLS - 800m - Kasey Soderholm, 7th, 2:19.17; 1600m - Jaelyn Miller, 3rd, 4:59.15; 4x200m - Kaija Schneider, Elena Fuglestad, Kaia Emter, Alison Krasky, 5th, 1:45.26; 4x800 - Citori Halbe, Greta Oldenkamp, Giselle Jahner, Kasey Soderholm, 2nd, 9:26.49; RESULTS FROM PRELIMS - GIRLS - Discus - Elise Maagard, 7th, 114-11; Long jump - Kaija Schneider, 7th, 16-02.50; 400m - Alison Krasky, 13th, 1:00.50; 300m hurdles - Sophia Korynta, 10th, 47.11; BOYS - 110m hurdles - Samuel Williams, 15th, 15.74; Otto Anderson, 16th, 15.96; 100m - Daniel Jackson, 20th, 11.42; 200m - Isaiah Brown, 11th, 22.73

