Sports Prep

Track and field: Osakis teams take fourth at The Winter That Never Ends Invite

Osakis' Kiley Kranz and A-B-E's Lucea Wales won multiple events at the meet.

Osakis- Kiley Kranz-DSC_0126.JPG
Osakis' Kiley Kranz gets ready to throw a shot put attempt at the MSHSL Class A State Track and Field Meet on June 10, 2022. Kranz earned a fourth place finish in the event because of a personal record throw. Kranz won the shot put and discus in a meet at Plainview on April 13, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM

The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville track and field programs, along with Osakis, traveled to Plainview to compete in various athletic events on Thursday, including track and field.

In Thursday's 10-team meet, Osakis finished fourth on both sides, while the A-B-E boys took ninth and the girls took sixth.

Osakis' Kiley Kranz shined as she placed first in the discus (116-04) and shot put (38-03.00), just ahead of teammate Madison Douvier. Douvier placed second in both events (discus, 85-10 and shot put, 32-09.00).

"Getting outside for a meet with hot weather is what we all had been waiting for," Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said. "PEM was really gracious hosting the meet that they weren't even a part of. We can always count on our throwers to score us points; this was no different."

In addition to these top finishes, the girls 4x100 relay team of Kaia Fiskness, Addison Roering, Hailey Walker, and Kiana Kendall placed second with a time of 54.29.

On the boys side, Osakis had runner-up finishes from Stewart Jones in the 110m hurdles (15.97), the high jump (5-08.00), and the long jump (19-03.75).

McCarter Kirksey had a pair of second-place finishes as he did so in the shot put (44-08.00) and in the discus (120-03).

"Addison Wildman, Kiana Kendall, and Stewart Jones had a good day for us, scoring points in multiple events," VaNyhuis said. "Our pole vaulters are off to a good start with limited practice, and we are excited about their potential. The distance and mid-distance runners may have been a little disappointed about their times, but a lot of the runners struggled in the heat and strong winds. Usually, we see a pretty big improvement in the first few outdoor meets. Hopefully, we can see that again this year."

For A-B-E, Lucea Wales had a strong day as she won three first-place finishes. She won the 100m hurdles (16.93), 200m dash (27.20), and triple jump (32-04.50).

Lucea Wales
Lucea Wales sprints toward the finish line during a relay at the Osakis Invite on April 26, 2022. Wales won three events in a meet at Plainview on April 13, 2023.
Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

She also placed second in the 300m hurdles (53.46).

The best boys finish for A-B-E came in the 4x100, with the team of Logan Haburn, Alessio Schott, Justin Ledermann, and Stephen Hamilton finishing fifth (47.81).

"The meet was organized by the Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Osakis staffs; the PEM district was extremely gracious by allowing this meet to take place at their facility," A-B-E co-head coach Adam Wagner said. "The B/E baseball and softball teams also played verses the WCA baseball and softball teams at the PEM facilities. It was great for our programs to get an opportunity to compete outdoors and on a beautiful 80 degree day. Again, we are extremely appreciative to the PEM district for their hospitality."

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead won the boys meet with 182 points, while Park Rapids Area won the girls meet with 129 points.

TEAM SCORES -

BOYS - 1. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, 182; 2. Park Rapids Area, 138.5; 3. Spectrum, 113.5; 4. Osakis, 87.5; 5. St. John’s Prep, 62; 6. Legacy Christian Academy, 42; 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 36; 8. Northwest Nighthawks, 20.5; 9. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 10; 10. St. Cloud Christian, 8

GIRLS - 1. Park Rapids Area, 129; 2. Legacy Christian Academy, 110; 2. Spectrum, 110; 4. Osakis, 94; 5. Howard Lake-Wavery-Winsted, 88.5; 6. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 63; 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 52.5; 8. Northwest Nighthawks, 29; 9. St. John’s Prep, 24; 10. St. Cloud Christian, 1

OSAKIS BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800 - Joseph Aaser, Jaxon Christner, Jacob Taplin, Zackery Bruder, 4th, 9:41.39; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 15.97; 4x200 - Noah Bearson, Trenton VanNyHuis, Noah Goodwin, Jonathan Grieg, 5th, 1:42.56; 4x100 - Keaton Lien, Kaleb Helberg, Brennen Gustafson, 4th, 46.77; 200m dash - Brennen Gustafson, 3rd, 24.29; 4x400 - Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Joseph Aaser, Duncan Tronicke, 6th, 4:03.49; High Jump - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 5-08.00; Noah Goodwin, 5th, J5-03.00; Pole Vault - Isaac Ruegemer, 5th, J8-00.00; Christian Nathe, 6th, J8-00.00; Long Jump - Stewart Jones, 2nd, 19-03.75; Discus - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 120-03; Kaleb Helberg, 4th, 110-07; Shot Put - McCarter Kirksey, 2nd, 44-08.00; Mikkel Steinert, 6th, 38-02.00

OSAKIS GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x800 - Bella Weisser, Abbi Helwig, Ally Boyer, Kaia Fiskness, 6th, 11:33.02; 100 hurdles - Addison Wildman, 3rd, 18.53; 100 dash - Kiana Kendall, 3rd, 13.52; 4x200 - Addison Wildman, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Addison Roering, 3rd, 1:59.36; 4x100 - Kaia Fiskness, Addison Roering, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 2nd, 54.29; 300m hurdles - Addison Wildman, 4th, 54.65; 200m dash - Kiana Kendall, 3rd, 27.59; 4x400 - Addison Roering, Bella Weisser, Ally Boyer, Kaia Fiskness, 4th, 4:33.32; Long Jump - Kiana Kendall, 3rd, 14-04.00; Kaelyn Walker, 6th, J13-05.00; Discus - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 116-04; Madison Douvier, 2nd, 85-10; Shot Put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 38-03.00; Madison Douvier, 2nd, 32-09.00;

A-B-E BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 4x100 - Logan Haburn, Alessio Schott, Justin Ledermann, Stephen Hamilton, 5th, 47.81;

A-B-E GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100 hurdles - Lucea Wales, 1st, 16.93; 100 dash - Skylar Bitzan, 4th, 13.59; 4x100 - Skylar Bitzan, Taylor Dingwall, Courtney Brethorst, Kaitlyn Evjen, 6th, 58.34; 300m hurdles - Lucea Wales, 2nd, 53.46; 200m dash - Lucea Wales, 1st, 27.20; High Jump - Ashley Paulson, 3rd, J4-06.00; Taylor Dingwall, 4th, J4-06.00; Triple Jump - Lucea Wales, 1st, 32-04.50;

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
