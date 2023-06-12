Track and field: Osakis senior Kiley Kranz goes out on top, winning the Class A girls shot put state title

ST. MICHAEL - Osakis senior Kiley Kranz made the most of her final meet as a Silverstreak.

Heading into the Class A finals of the girls shot put at St. Michael-Albertville High School; she had already solidified herself as one of the top throwers in the state, finishing second in the discus finals the night before.

But in her last high school competition, Kranz went out on her terms, winning the Class A girls shot put championship on Friday with a throw of 41-11.75.

"I was just filled with happiness," Kranz said. "With all the hard work that I and my coaches have put in to help me get to where I am, it was just like really exciting and I'm happy knowing that all that hard work paid off. It just felt surreal. It was just awesome seeing all the people up there. I saw my family, and they were just happy, and all my teammates being there made me happy, and it was an exciting moment."

Jocelyn Hart of Luverne finished second with a throw of 40-09.75.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kranz is the third state champion in Osakis' history.

"She's worked incredibly hard for this, and we are so happy for her," Osakis head coach Lee VanNyhuis said of Kranz. "Kiley has been one of the top throwers in the state all year. She just needed to do it on the biggest stage. She had a good first throw (shot put) but was sitting in second by 3/4 inch. Her second-to-last throw in finals ended up putting her on top of the podium."

The other two state champions from Osakis are Bob Gelle (shot put, 1949) and Stacey Kern (1600m run, 2009).

At the 2022 state tournament, Kranz placed seventh in the shot put and fourth in the discus.

"It was special that the last throw of her career (discus) was her best ever," VanNyhuis said. "The experience from previous years paid off. She was intentional about being loose and relaxed."

Kranz had a dominant senior season for the Silverstreaks. She won the shot put event at 10 meets this year and won nine discus titles.

Osakis senior Kiley Kranz walks to pickup the ball after a shot put throw during the Class A finals on June 9, 2023, in St. Michael. Kranz is set to throw in college at Minnesota State-Moorehead. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

In addition to this, she set the school record in the shot put not once but twice this season. She first broke the school record with a throw of 42'05.5 on May 17, 2023, at the Prairie Conference Meet (which the Osakis girls won), and then broke it again on May 25, 2023, at the sub-section 21 meet with a throw of 42'11.

"I am honestly really happy about how I ended my high school career," Kranz said. "It's just nice knowing that all that hard work paid off and that I am like one of the top people because of how much hard work I put in. With throws coach [Alex] Mess, it's hard with that being the last meet with him because he meant so much to me. He's helped me through a lot. Coach V has always been a great supporter of me, and he has always helped push me through all the challenges. All the other coaches have just been great supporters and have just helped me through so much."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kranz is set to compete for Minnesota State University-Moorhead starting next fall.

"I'm excited to throw in college. I think it'll be a great experience," Kranz said.

Also finishing on the medal stand was senior Stewart Jones, who placed sixth in the boys 300m hurdles (40.42).

Osakis senior Stewart Jones runs during the 300m hurdles finals at the Class A state meet on June 9, 2023, in St. Michael. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

"He had PRs in every race at the state meet," VanNyhuis said. "He just missed finals in the 110m hurdles, but he ran great. Ending his career on the podium was a great way to finish his outstanding career."

Senior McCarter Kirksey took 15th in the boys shot put on Friday (45-07.00).

Osakis senior McCarter Kirksey throws during the Class A shot put finals on June 12, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

"McCarter finished off his career in a good way, having one of his best throws at state," VanNyhuis said.

In the boys team score, Osakis tied for 54th with four meets points.

The Osakis girls team had 22 meet points and tied for 13th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osakis girls had the 4x100m relay team of 8th-grader Ally Boyer, freshman Kaelyn Walker, junior Hailey Walker, and Kiana Kendall come in 12th (51.55).

8th-grader Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, 8th-grader Addison Roering and Kendall earned 12th in the 4x200m relay (1:48.47).

Osakis 8th-grader Addison Roering runs during the 4x200m relay at the Class A state meet in St. Michael on June 12, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

"Both relays ran well," VanNyhuis said. "Getting that experience is important when all girls are underclassmen."

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area won the girls state title with 70 points, and St. Croix Lutheran won the boys state title with 41 points.

Lauryn Ankeny leads the way for Minnewaska

Junior Lauryn Ankney led the way for the Minnewaska Lakers program in Friday’s finals as she placed third in girls 300m hurdles (46.46).

Minnewaska's Lauryn Ankeny (right) competes in the 300-meter hurdles alongside Legacy Christian Academy's Cecily Fager (left) at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael. Michael Lyne / Forum News Service

Freshman Jayda Kolstoe cracked the top 10 as well as she finished ninth (37-00.75) in addition to finishing 13th in the discus throw (101-04).

McKenzie Luetmer wrapped up her senior season with a ninth-place finish in the 400m dash.

Luetmer and Ankeny, along with freshman Olivia Danielson and junior Teagan Stark finished ninth in the 4x400m relay (4:08.80).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the boys side, junior Maeson Tank finished seventh in 400m dash (51.39).

Minnewaska's Maeson Tank competes in the Class A boys 400-meter dash finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael. Michael Lyne / Forum News Service

“We are extremely proud of the effort of our State qualifying athletes,” Minnewaska boys head coach Zach Traphagen said. “Maeson was the most focused and dialed in as we've seen him all year. Making it to State in the 400 and 800 is an extremely difficult combo, and it takes a special person to be able to do that. To run a 51.03 in the 400 prelims then turn around about 40 minutes later and run a 1:59 800 is incredible. He is just an unbelievably humble, hardworking and confident young man. Last year he made it in the 800 and missed the podium. This year he qualifies in two events and ends up on the podium. He is poised to have a fantastic senior year and we're excited to get one more year with him."

2023 CLASS A FINALS RESULTS -

OSAKIS - GIRLS - Discus - Kiley Kranz, 2nd, 122-10; Shot put - Kiley Kranz, 1st, 41-11.75; 4x200 - Ally Boyer, Kaelyn Walker, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, 12th, 51.55; 4x200 - Kaia Fiskness, Kaelyn Walker, Addison Roering, Kiana Kendall, 12th, 1:48.47; 400m - Kaia Fiskness, 15th, 1:03.14; BOYS - Shot put - McCarter Kirksey, 15th, 45-07.00; Long jump - Stewart Jones, 15th, 20-00.75; 300m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 6th, 40.42; 110m hurdles - Stewart Jones, 10th, 15.50

MINNEWASKA - GIRLS - 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 7th, 51.39; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 3rd, 46.46; 4x400m - Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 9th, 4:08.80; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 9th, 37-00.75; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 13th, 101-04; BOYS - 400m - Maeson Tank, 7th, 51.39

WEST CENTRAL AREA - BOYS - Benjamin Nyreen, 14th, 121-08; High jump - Roman Mihailovschi, 16th, 6-00.00