Track and field: Osakis' Kiley Kranz takes second at Hamline Elite Meet; Minnewaska girls win in Sauk Centre

Osakis senior Kiley Kranz had a stellar performance on a big stage Friday at the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Kranz posted a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 40-01.00, which placed her second at the meet in St. Paul.

Rosemount’s Jordan Hecht won the meet with a throw of 40-05.00.

Kranz finished as one of the top throwers in the state at the 2022 Class A state meet and has built on that this season with six wins and a second-place finish in the seven competitions she’s competed in.

Kranz and the Silverstreaks competed at a meet at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Thursday at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska girls win Sauk Centre, boys take second

Minnewaska's Brooke Kolstoe (1) runs to a first-place finish in the 800m run as Esryn Dahl (2) finishes second at the Minnewaska Invite on April 24, 2023. Kolstoe and Dahl helped Minnewaska win a meet at Sauk Centre on April 27, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Minnewaska teams had a strong day in Sauk Centre on Thursday as the girls team won a meet, while the boys team placed second.

The Lakers scored 137.5 meet points, led by six first-place finishes, while the Laker boys also had a handful of top-end finishes to earn second with 82 points behind Sauk Centre.

Jayda Kolstoe had a pair of wins as she won the shot put (36’6) and the discus (116’3.5), while Lauryn Ankeny won the 100m (1:04.12), Brooke Kolstoe won the 800m (2:41.00), and Elsey Hagen won the 3200m (13:05.50).

Paynesville placed second in the girls meet with 90 points.

On the boys side, the Lakers earned a win in the 4x800, with James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, and Maeson Tank clocking in at a time of 9:05.56.

This was one of the Lakers’ seven top-three finishes on Thursday.

The Sauk Centre boys scored 158 points to win the boys meet.

Minnewaska hosts a meet on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 137.5; 2. Paynesville, 90; 3. Sauk Centre, 84.5; 4. New London-Spicer, 76; 5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 17; 6. Melrose Area, 11; 7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosaa, 8

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Sauk Centre, 158; 2. Minnewaska, 82; 3. Montevideo, 76; 4. New London-Spicer, 64.5; 5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 23.5; 6. Melrose Area, 20; 7. Paynesville, 6; 8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 2

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 4th, 13.59; Dacia Fleury, 6th, 13.65; 200m - Teagan Stark, 6th, 28.30; 100m - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 1:04.12; McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 1:06.01; Teagan Stark, 4th, 1:06.79; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 1st, 2:41.00; Makena Thoen, 3rd, 2:45.90; Olivia Danielson, 5th, 2:49.40; 1600m - Elsey Hagen, 5th, 6:07.00; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 1st, 13:05.50; Kierra Wilmes, 2nd, 13:22.00; Sophia Wallin, 3rd, 14:23.00; Izzy Bautista, 5th, 14:41.10; 4x100 - Dacia Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann, 4th, 2:07.59; 4x200 - Alannah Christensen, Payton Andreas, Lyla Stadtherr, Alia Randt, 4th, 2:07.59; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 4:27.40; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Esryn Dahl, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 10:39.51; Shot Put - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 36’6; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 116’3.5

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Carter Meyer, 6th; 200m - Josh Hippe, 5th, 25.00; Kaiden Harvey, 6th, 25.20; 800m - James Ward, 3rd, 2:25.30; 1600m - Maeson Tank, 2nd, 4:53.87; Zachary Palmer, 4th, 5:24.19; Ian Mills, 6th, 5:32.97; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 3rd, 11:37.00; Ian Mills, 4th, 11:49.00; Carter Dinsmore, 6th, 12:54.20; 4x100 - Tristan O’Neil, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer, 3rd, 48.79; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Tristan O’Neil, Owen Muelebroeck, Kaiden Harvey, 3rd, 1:38.80; 4x400 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 2nd, 3:53.00; 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 9:05.56; Discus - Drew Winter, 6th, 89’7