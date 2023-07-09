Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and field: Osakis celebrates another big year

Another successful year is in the books for the Osakis track and field program.

IMG-4725.JPEG
Members of the 2023 girls Osakis track and field team take a photo at their awards ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, Madison Douvier, Stephy Marthaler and Kiley Kranz.
Contributed photo by Lee VanNyhuis
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:33 PM

OSAKIS - Once again, the Osakis Silverstreaks have a lot to celebrate this season, as both the boys and girls track and field teams had a successful season.

For the girls, this is their 20th conference title win in the last 21 seasons, and for the boys this is their sixth in the last seven seasons.

For senior Kiley Kranz, she ended her season by winning the girls Class A State Shot Put title with a throw of (41-11.75), and she placed second in the discus throw (122-10). She is the school record holder as she has a throw of 42-11.00.

She broke the school record twice this season, most recently at the sub-section meet on May 25, 2023.

On the boys side, senior Stewart Jones finished as an all-state athlete by placing sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40.42.

Jones, who was voted the Prairie Conference MVP on the boys side, holds the conference record in the 300m hurdles (42.10) which he set on May 17, 2023.

Osakis also had state qualifiers in McCarter Kirksey, and Zackery Bruder for the boys team and Kiana Kendall, Kaelyn Walker, Kaia Fiskness, Ally Boyer, and Addison Roering on the girls side.

Osakis recently voted on team awards for the 2023 season.

Kranz was voted the Most Valuable Field Athlete on the girls team and Kirksey won the Most Valuable Field Athlete on the boys team.

Kranz also won the Will to Win Award on the girls side and Jack Petrich won it on the boys side.

Kendall was voted the Most Valuable Track Athlete for the girls team while Bruder won it on the boys side.

Stephy Marthaler (girls team) and Noah Goodwin (boys team) won the Most Improved Athlete Awards while Madison Douvier (girls team) and Logan Karnes (boys team) won the Silverstreak Award.

IMG-4720.JPEG
Members of the boys 2023 Osakis track and field team hold up awards they won. Pictured from left to right: Brennen Gustafson, Jack Petrich, Noah Goodwin, Logan Karnes, McCarter Kirksey, Zackery Bruder.
Contributed photo by Lee VanNyhuis

The Silverstreaks debuted a new award this spring, dubbed the Stroup “Big Picture” Award. This award is voted on by the coaches in memory of former coach Chris Stroup.

Hailey Walker (girls team) and Brennen Gustafson (boys team), were the first Silverstreaks to be given this honor.

OSAKIS ACADEMIC HONORS -

BOYS - Academic All-State Silver, 3.73 GPA; GIRLS - Academic All-State Gold, 3.86 GPA

OSAKIS ACADEMIC ALL-STATE (INDIVIDUAL, GPA of 3.7 or higher) - Jack Petrich, Duncan Tronicke, Trenton VanNyhuis, Madison Douvier, Kiley Kranz, Hailey Walker, Kaelyn Walker, Bella Weisser

PRAIRIE CONFERENCE ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS (LETTER WINNER, 3.7 GPA) - Madison Douvier, Kiley Kranz, Stephy Marthaler, Emma Nobles, Hailey Walker, Kaelyn Walker, Bella Weisser, Kaleb Helberg, Jack Petrich, Isaac Ruegemer, Jacob Taplin, Duncan Tronicke, Trenton VanNyhuis

OSAKIS LETTER WINNERS - BOYS - Logan Karnes, McCarter Kirksey, Stewart Jones, Joseph Aaser, Jack Petrich, Noah Schultz, Brennen Gustafson, Noah Goodwin, Duncan Tronicke, Isaac Ruegemer, Raphael Paquay, Jacob Taplin, Mikkel Steinert, Zackery Bruder, Kaleb Helberg, Trenton VanNyhuis, Christian Nathe, Jaxon Christner, Keaton Lien, Madelyn Collins; GIRLS - Kiley Kranz, Madi Douvier, Addison Wildman, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, Emma Nobles, Stephy Marthaler, Bella Weisser, Kaelyn Walker, Natalie Albert, Kaia Fiskness, Addison Roering, Addison Kranz, Ally Boyer, Annie Anderson, Anne Marie Ruegemer, Abbi Helwig, Harlie Schwope, Olivia Christians

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
