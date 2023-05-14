Track and field: Minnewaska teams take second at Dave Sieben Invite

In an 11-team field on Thursday, the Minnewaska Lakers boys and girls track and field teams each placed second at the Dave Sieben Invite at Melrose Area High School.

The girls scored 127 meet points, while the boys scored 119.5.

Eden Valley-Watkins won the girls meet with 206 points, and the boys meet with 138.

The Minnewaska girls had four wins, while the boys had three.

Lauryn Ankeny won the girls 300m hurdles (49.15), and was on the 4x800m relay team with McKenzie Luetmer, Teagan Stark, and Brooke Kolstoe, that took first (10:04.61).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayda Kolstoe earned a pair of wins as she won the shot put (34-09.00) and the discus (102-04).

On the boys side, Maeson Tank won the 400m (52.06) and Owen Meulebroeck won the 300m hurdles (43.95).

Minnewaska also won the 4x200m with Meulebroeck, Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey and Asante Adams clocking in at a time of 1:37.82.

The Lakers compete next on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in a conference meet at Montevideo.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins, 206; 2. Minnewaska, 127; 3. New London-Spicer, 104; 4. Albany, 90.5; 5. Upsala-Swanville, 42; 6. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 33; 7. St. John’s Prep, 31; 8. Melrose Area, 26.5; 9. Staples-Motley, 21; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 11; 11. St Cloud Christian, 6

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins, 138; 2. Minnewaska, 119.5; 3. Staples-Motley, 82; 4. New London-Spicer, 81; 5. Albany, 73; 6. St. John’s Prep, 59; 7. Upsala-Swavnille, 50; 8. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 45; 9. Melrose Area, 23; 10. St. Cloud Christian, 18; 11. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 12

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 4th, 13.84; 200m - Mya Lindemann, 2nd, 27.67; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 3rd, 1:00.63; 1600m - Elsey Hagen, 4th, 5:59.98; 3200m - Kiearra Wilmes, 4th, 13:13.29; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 49.15; 4x100m - Alannah Christensen, Brooklyn Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, Payton Andreas, 4th, 56.68; 4x200 -Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Mya Lindemann, 2nd, 1:51.69; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:14.51; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Teagan Stark, McKenzie Luetmer, Lauryn Ankeny, 1st, 10:04.61; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 34-09.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 102-04; Pole vault - Phemie Oeltjen, 3rd, 8-00.00; Lexi Bosek, 5th, 8-00.00; Long jump - Lauryn Ankeny, 6th, 14-02.00; Triple jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 32-05.25; Dacia Fleury, 3rd, 32-04.50

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 200m - Maeson Tank, 24.03; 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 52.06; 800m - James Ward, 4th, 2:14.52; 1600m - Carter Dinsmore, 6th, 5:17.39; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 3rd, 11:08.20; Ian Mills, 6th, 11:35.89; 110m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 2nd, 17.62; Hunter Stadsvold, 4th, 18.38; 300m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 1st, 43.95; Hunter Stadsvold, 2nd, 45.45; 4x100m - Asante Adams, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer, 3rd, 46.11; 4x200m - Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Owen Meulebroeck, Asante Adams, 1st, 1:37.82; 4x400m - Blake Andreas, Hunter Kloos, Nick Ankeny, Jayce Kovarik, 6th, 3:54.32; 4x800m - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 2nd, 8:44.30; High jump - James Ward, 6th, 5-00.00; Pole vault - Jayce Kovarik, 2nd, 11-06.00; Conner Stein, 6th, 9-00.00; Triple jump - Kaiden Harvey, 4th, 36-05.00; Blake Andreas, 5th, 36-02.50; Owen Meulebroeck, 6th, 36-00.25

