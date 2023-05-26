Track and field: Minnewaska teams have good day at subsection meet

The Minnewaska Lakers finished in the upper echelon of the teams at Tuesday’s 5A West subsection meet in Maple Lake as the boys finished fifth with 73.5 points and the girls finished second with 106 points.

The boys had a pair of wins from Maeson Tank, one in the 400m (51.14) and one in the 4x800 with James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, and Nick Ankeny (8:38.91).

The girls had a couple of wins as Jayda Kolstoe won the discus (103-1), McKenzie Luetmer won the triple jump (34-06.25) and she was on the winning 4x800 relay team with Brooke Kolstoe, Olivia Danielson and Lauryn Ankeny.

Minnewaska has now sent a good chunk of their teams to the Section 5A meet.

“This was a very competitive subsection where we didn't exactly get a bunch of individuals in the top five or all our relays in the top three to receive an automatic bid to sections, but we did well enough to get a handful of wildcard entries,” Minnewaska boys head coach Zach Traphagen said. “The criteria for advancing to sections for individuals is placing top five in each subsection, plus the next six best marks/times (wild card) combined from both subsections. For relays it's the top three in each sub, plus the next two fastest (wild card). We had a number of kids meet the wild card criteria to advance onto the section meet which is very exciting.”

The Section 5A meet is on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. John’s University in Collegeville.

SECTION 5A WEST MEET

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 195; 2. Minnewaska, 106; 3. Holdingford, 101; 4. Paynesville, 82; 5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, 79; 6. Sauk Centre, 40; 7. Maple Lake, 31; 8. Upsala-Swavnille, 21; 9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 18; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 9

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Sauk Centre, 164; 2. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, 151; 3. Eden Valley-Watkins, 82.5; 4. Holdingford, 78; 5. Minnewaska, 73.5; Maple Lake, 71; Upsala-Swavnille, 31; 8. St. Cloud Christian, 13; 9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 10; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 4; 11. Paynesville, 3

MINNEWASKA GIRLS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 3rd, 13.51; Dacia Fleury, 4th, 13.63; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 59.23; Teagan Stark, 6th, 1:04.05; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 3rd, 12:40.99; Kiearra Wilmes, 4th, 12:52.11; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 3rd, 47.88; 4x200 - Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Mya Lindemann, 3rd, 1:50.33; 4x400 - Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzie Luetmer, 2nd, 4:10.61; 4x800 - Brooke Kolstoe, Olivia Danielson, Lauryn Ankeny, McKenzlei Luetmer, 1st, 9:59.86; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 2nd, 35-09.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 1st, 103-10; High jump - Phemie Oeljten, 6th, 4-08.00; Pole vault - Lexi Bosek, 6th, 7-08.00; Triple jump - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 34-06.25;

MINNEWASKA BOYS TOP-SIX FINISHES - 400m - Maeson Tank, 1st, 51.14; 800m - Maeason Tank, 2nd, 2:03.72; 1600m - Nick Ankeny, 5th, 5:06.72; 3200m - Zachary Palmer, 4th, 10:59.12; 110m hurdles - Owen Meulebroeck, 6th, 17.28; 300m hurdles - Owen Meuelbroeck, 5th, 44.09; 4x100 - Kaiden Harvey, Asante Adams, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer, 5th, 46.17; 4x200 - Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Owen Meulebroeck, Asante Adams, 5th, 3:45.58; 4x400 - Blake Andreas, Hunter Kloos, James Ward, Nick Ankenym 5th, 3:45.58; 4x800 - James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank, 1st, 8:38.91; High jump - Jayce Kovarik, 4th, 10-05.00; Triple jump - Blake Andreas, 6th, 39-03.50